ESPN Ranks the Top 16 NFL Teams Going Into the 2026 Season

San Francisco 49ers Team Profile
- 2025 Record: 12-5
- Division Finish: 3rd in NFC West
- Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
The 49ers remain a threat because their foundation is still among the strongest in football. Brock Purdy has proven he can operate the offense at a high level, while stars like Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Nick Bosa give San Francisco impact players at every level. Questions remain after an eventful offseason, but the talent on the roster is difficult to ignore. Few teams can match the 49ers when they're playing their best football.
ESPN Chance to Win Super Bowl: 6.8%