Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks For 2026

Sam Darnold Player Profile
- Height: 6’3”
- Weight: 225 lbs
- Team: Seattle Seahawks
- College: USC
It's wild to see how fast a career narrative can shift once a guy lands in the right system. Sam Darnold completely resurrected his career by morphing into an efficient, highly capable winner who finally stopped hurting his team with bad decisions.
Colin Cowherd's Take: "35-10 in his last 45 starts — highest win percentage by any quarterback the last two years in the league. Big, athletic, risk-taking. No turnovers when it mattered in the playoffs. Still 28, five different teams — what a disaster. But if you go — remember he was benched in Carolina, came back, went 4-2 — if you take his career starting then [in 2022], [he's the] winningest quarterback in the NFL with the second-highest passer rating."