ESPN Ranks the Top 10 Most Likely Super Bowl LXI Matchups

5) San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens
San Francisco 49ers Team Profile
- 2025 Record: 12-5
- Division Finish: 3rd in NFC West
- Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
Baltimore Ravens Team Profile
- 2025 Record: 8-9
- Division Finish: 2nd in AFC North
- Head Coach: Jesse Minter
ESPN Chance of Matchup: 2.4%
This would be a physical, throwback-style Super Bowl featuring two of the league’s most complete rosters. San Francisco’s attack runs through Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Nick Bosa, while Baltimore counters with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry powering a bruising identity. Both teams thrive on controlling tempo and wearing opponents down. It’s a matchup where every yard would feel earned.