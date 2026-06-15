‘Unc’ Gets His Day: Chargers safety Tony Jefferson Honored by Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO, Calif. –Tony Jefferson stood at the 40-yard line of his alma mater, Eastlake High School, with his four children on one side and Chula Vista Mayor John McCann on the other.

McCann announced that June 13th would officially be known as “Tony Jefferson II Day” in the city of Chula Vista. After thanking the mayor, Jefferson hugged his children and then his parents.

“When you get recognition like that, you gotta uphold your name and who you are, your character,” Jefferson said. “’It’s just another role I believe that I want to keep ascending on that day. I want to make sure that I'm doing something on that day that's still giving back.”

It was moments before Jefferson began his annual football camp, which he started before the pandemic and has continued to grow each year. He said that even if the camp does not always fall on June 13, he plans to continue finding ways to give back to the community because it is now a day that carries special meaning for him.

When he announced this year’s camp on Instagram on April 25, it sold out in less than 24 hours. More than 500 campers signed up, something that excited him.

“I see the same familiar faces every year,” Jefferson said. “I see them growing as well, too. So it's kind of cool to see the growth of the kids, and them just being excited year after year, coming and doing this. It's all about the kids at the end of the day, and about the future, so you want to try and teach competition and competing with coming out and going against your peers, and this is just another opportunity.”

At Chargers S Tony Jefferson’s annual football camp at Eastlake High School the Mayor of Chula Vista John McCan declared June 13th “Tony Jefferson II Day.” pic.twitter.com/KXAlZw2vaV — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) June 13, 2026

June 13th was a perfect day for the Chargers safety for multiple reasons. Typically, his camp takes place after minicamp, when most of his teammates have already returned home.

This year was different because the NFL calendar was pushed back a week due to Super Bowl LXI being played on Feb. 14. The league is believed to be experimenting with the possibility of an 18-game season, which contributed to the schedule shift.

The Chargers begin minicamp on June 16, meaning Jefferson’s teammates were still in town and able to attend the camp. Safeties Derwin James, RJ Mickens and Genesis Smith; cornerbacks Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still and Donte Jackson; linebacker Daiyan Henley; and tight end Oronde Gadsden were all on hand to help the campers learn.

“I am just really thankful they came,” Jefferson said.

Chargers TE Oronde Gadsden coaching up some campers at the Tony Jefferson Camp in Chula Vista. pic.twitter.com/WcGf41jl4V — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) June 13, 2026

It was a hot afternoon, so coaches made sure the campers took multiple water breaks. During those breaks, however, they encouraged the kids to approach the NFL players, ask questions and seek advice. The goal was for the campers to absorb as much information as possible.

Each of Jefferson’s teammates has a unique journey. James was projected as a top-five player in the 2018 NFL Draft before falling to No. 17 overall. Gadsden arrived at Syracuse as a wide receiver before converting to tight end. Jefferson himself starred at Oklahoma but went undrafted.

“My journey has been up and down and all over the place, so the more I could get in their ear and just share my experiences, that's happened, and the flows of how not everything's going to go your way, persevering through stuff,” Jefferson explained. “I think it's a great message and story to be able to pass out to the younger generation.”

One thing Jefferson noticed immediately while walking around the camp was how often he heard his nickname, “Unc,” being shouted in his direction.

“I’m like this is this is insane, it's passed down to these kids,” Jefferson said laughing.

Jefferson is the oldest player in the Chargers secondary. Younger teammates first started calling him "Unc" when he signed with the Chargers in 2024 after coming out of retirement.

The nickname quickly caught on. Fans use it on social media, the Chargers use it in team content and now even young campers refer to him that way.

“Fully embraced,” Jefferson said. “It's who I am at this point.”

There were plenty of reasons for fans to embrace the nickname last season. Jefferson recorded a career-high four interceptions.

The most important came in Week 14 against the Eagles. With the Chargers leading 22-19 in overtime, Philadelphia had a first-and-10 at the Chargers' 17-yard line and was driving for a potential game-winning score. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rolled to his right as Khalil Mack pressured him into an off-balance throw. Hart tipped the pass into the air, and Jefferson secured it with a one-handed interception to seal the victory.

Despite that success, Jefferson believes there is more to accomplish in 2026.

"I could have had way more interceptions. I could have had seven or eight, in my opinion," Jefferson said after a recent press conference. "That's what I'm chasing this year. Shock the world and shock everybody … I don't think that's something that is far-fetched for me with the positions I put myself in.”

It was a special day for Jefferson at Stan Canaris Stadium, where he made countless explosive plays as a running back and created numerous turnovers on defense. He also helped deliver Eastlake's first CIF football championship in 2009.

Now, he wants similar glory in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers safety, Tony Jefferson (23) celebrates an interception during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers safety, Tony Jefferson (23) celebrates an interception during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

As an undrafted free agent, Jefferson was never supposed to make it this far. Even before his first retirement, few expected him to build the career he had. Fewer still expected him to return and produce at the level he has over the last two seasons with the Chargers.

Jefferson came within one game of the Super Bowl in 2015 but has yet to make it to the big dance.

The Chargers' offense has often been the team's Achilles' heel in recent seasons, particularly in the playoffs. However, the addition of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator has many around the NFL believing this could be the franchise's best opportunity yet.

Jefferson plans to do everything possible to help ensure the Chargers are playing at SoFi Stadium on Valentine's Day 2027.

"I want to win a ring," Jefferson said at the press conference. "The Super Bowl is in LA, at our home stadium, so I'm trying to do whatever I can as far as being a leader and my playmaking ability to put my best foot forward on the field."