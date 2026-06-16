Sophomore Jump or Slump: 2025 NFL Draft Class Round 1 Review

No. 16 Arizona Cardinals: Walter Nolen
- Jump = noticeable improvement, breakout potential, expanded role.
- Slump = regression, disappointment, added pressure, declining production.
- Stump / Same / Hold Steady = fantastic rookie season, roughly the same player, similar production
2026 Predictions - JUMP
- Height: 6’3” ¾”
- Weight: 296 lbs.
- Arm: 32 ½”
- Hand: 9 ½”
One of my favorite overall players in the 2025 NFL Draft, Nolen III Nolen missed time during his rookie season but flashed whenever his number was called. Arizona has a disruptive interior defender capable of becoming a difference-maker but stacking 17 game seasons are the key to long-term success. With two sacks, two passes defended and one fumble recovery in six games, Nolen is poised for a breakout season.