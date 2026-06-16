Sophomore Jump or Slump: 2025 NFL Draft Class Round 1 Review

2025 NFL Draft Class 1-32

No. 29 Washington Commanders: Josh Conerly Jr.

Jump = noticeable improvement, breakout potential, expanded role.

= noticeable improvement, breakout potential, expanded role. Slump = regression, disappointment, added pressure, declining production.

= regression, disappointment, added pressure, declining production. Stump / Same / Hold Steady = roughly the same player, similar production, solid but not dramatically different.

2026 Predictions - JUMP

Height: 6'4 5/8"

Weight: 311 lbs.

Arm: 33 1/2"

Hand: 10 3/8"

17 Starts

Conerly quietly put together a strong rookie season and, in many ways, flew under the radar. The former Oregon standout displayed the athleticism and movement skills that made him a first-round selection while proving he could handle NFL competition. What makes Year 2 especially intriguing is the possibility of a move to left tackle. If that transition occurs, Conerly's value to Washington could increase dramatically. The Commanders have invested heavily in protecting their franchise quarterback, and Conerly appears capable of becoming a long-term solution. His rookie season built a solid foundation, but a position switch combined with another offseason of development could unlock an even higher ceiling in 2026.