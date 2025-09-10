Fantasy Football Week 2: Top 5 Waiver Wire Adds (PPR)

‌



1. WR Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Brown caught ten of 16 targets for 99 yards in Week 1, stepping up as the Chiefs’ top receiver with Xavier Worthy suffering a dislocated shoulder and Rashee Rice suspended for the first six games. He’s a must-add who can immediately slot in as a WR2/FLEX.

2. RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Sampson handled a team-high 12 carries for 29 yards and added real value as a receiver, hauling in all eight of his targets for 64 yards. The rookie out-touched Jerome Ford 20-7, and even once Quinshon Judkins joins the rotation, Sampson’s pass-catching role should keep him fantasy-relevant every week.

3. WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston surprised many in LA’s season-opening win over the Chiefs, popping off for two touchdowns and 79 yards on five receptions. While his week-to-week targets may fluctuate, Johnston’s ceiling is obvious in a Justin Herbert-led offense that could lean more pass-heavy than expected.

4. WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

While most of the attention was on free-agent addition Stefon Diggs, it was Boutte who led the Pats in receiving, posting six catches for 103 yards in a narrow loss to the Raiders. The former LSU standout impressed throughout training camp, and early signs suggest he may emerge as one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most trusted targets.

5. TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

The second Browns rookie on this list, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., caught seven of nine targets for 63 yards in Week 1, showcasing his versatility by lining up all over the formation. That kind of usage makes him a legitimate option at one of fantasy’s thinnest positions.