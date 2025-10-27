NFL MNF Week 8 Most Bet 1st TD: Commanders vs Chiefs
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Here are the most bet NFL Week 8 Monday Night Football first touchdown props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders.
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Rashee Rice (KC) +550
Rice leads the market as Mahomes’s early target, with bettors predicting he strikes first in the opening drive.
Travis Kelce (KC) +600
A perennial first-touchdown threat, Kelce’s chemistry and play design make him a top pick in this category.
Isiah Pacheco (KC) +1000
With strong goal-line usage, Pacheco offers value to open the scoring on the ground.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt (WAS) +1400
Croskey-Merritt is viewed as a long shot with upside, potentially breaking through on Washington’s first scoring drive.
Xavier Worthy (KC) +800
Worthy’s big-play potential draws interest, with bettors eyeing a deep shot early in the game.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.