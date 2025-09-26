Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 22 hours ago

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams: Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Impact

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams: Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Impact
Week 4 Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Preview

Colts Surging Behind Jonathan Taylor

The Colts enter Week 4 as one of the league’s biggest surprises, thanks in large part to Taylor’s return to elite form. Taylor looks every bit like the RB1 in fantasy football, running behind a healthy offensive line and showing the burst that made him a first-round pick in drafts. If he stays healthy, there’s little debate—he’s tracking toward another rushing title and could end up the top overall fantasy running back in 2025.

Michael Pittman Jr. has also given this passing game stability, but make no mistake, the offense runs through Taylor. He’s not just a fantasy force—he’s the Colts’ offensive MVP and the driving factor in whether Indianapolis keeps pace in the AFC playoff race.

Rams: Conservative but Capable

On the Rams’ side, Matthew Stafford deserves credit for staying on the field and keeping this offense functional. With Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams in the fold, L.A. has the skill talent to put up points, but Sean McVay’s play-calling has leaned more conservative than usual.

The Rams have consistently bogged down in the red zone, settling for field goals instead of touchdowns. Last week highlighted those issues: L.A. moved the ball well between the 20s, but multiple failed red-zone trips and blocked kicks kept them from closing out a winnable game. That trend has kept Rams games leaning toward the under and has made their team total unders a profitable betting angle so far.

Fantasy Lens: Start Your Core Pieces

While Stafford’s health always carries risk, he’s still capable of supporting fantasy production:

  • Davante Adams: Target monster, still a WR1 when Stafford is upright.

  • Puka Nacua: A strong PPR option with consistent volume.

  • Kyren Williams: Game script proof, as both runner and receiver.

On the Colts’ side, Taylor is matchup-proof, while Pittman offers steady WR2 production.

Betting Breakdown

  • Spread: Colts favored slightly at home (-2 to -2.5).

  • Total: Hovering around 44.5, with early money hitting the under based on L.A.’s red-zone struggles.

  • Game Script Projection: The Colts will look to ride Taylor, while the Rams’ success hinges on converting drives into touchdowns instead of field goals.

  • Trends to Watch:

    • Rams games trending under due to stalled drives.

    • Colts’ offense looks efficient, but they still lean run-heavy, which shortens games.

Prediction: Colts Keep Rolling at Home

Taylor’s dominance and the Colts’ balance give them the edge here. The Rams’ weapons are dangerous, but unless Stafford and McVay find solutions in the red zone, they’ll keep leaving points on the field.

Pick: Colts -2.5

Lean: Under 44.5 (with stronger play on Rams team total under)

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.

 

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Is Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears a Top Seven Quarterback: Buy or Sell Analysis

NFL · 23 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Should You Sell High and Trade Marvin Harrison Jr of the Arizona Cardinals?

NFL · 23 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Battle of Struggling Giants in Week 4

NFL · 23 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Analyzing Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and Potential Fantasy Starters

NFL · 23 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Geno Smith of the Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Value and Waiver Wire Strategy

NFL · 23 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Las Vegas Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Struggles Early in Rookie Season

NFL · 23 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 4 Most Bet 1st Touchdowns: Cookin' With Gas

NFL · 24 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 4 Most Bet Anytime Touchdowns: Gibbs, Brown or Both?

NFL · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 4 Most Bet Player Props: Is Daniel Jones for Real?

NFL · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff

The NFL Sunday Parlay That You Need to Consider (Week 4)

NFL · 1 day ago

Gabriel Santiago