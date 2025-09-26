Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams: Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Impact

Colts Surging Behind Jonathan Taylor

The Colts enter Week 4 as one of the league’s biggest surprises, thanks in large part to Taylor’s return to elite form. Taylor looks every bit like the RB1 in fantasy football, running behind a healthy offensive line and showing the burst that made him a first-round pick in drafts. If he stays healthy, there’s little debate—he’s tracking toward another rushing title and could end up the top overall fantasy running back in 2025.

Michael Pittman Jr. has also given this passing game stability, but make no mistake, the offense runs through Taylor. He’s not just a fantasy force—he’s the Colts’ offensive MVP and the driving factor in whether Indianapolis keeps pace in the AFC playoff race.

Rams: Conservative but Capable

On the Rams’ side, Matthew Stafford deserves credit for staying on the field and keeping this offense functional. With Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams in the fold, L.A. has the skill talent to put up points, but Sean McVay’s play-calling has leaned more conservative than usual.

The Rams have consistently bogged down in the red zone, settling for field goals instead of touchdowns. Last week highlighted those issues: L.A. moved the ball well between the 20s, but multiple failed red-zone trips and blocked kicks kept them from closing out a winnable game. That trend has kept Rams games leaning toward the under and has made their team total unders a profitable betting angle so far.

Fantasy Lens: Start Your Core Pieces

While Stafford’s health always carries risk, he’s still capable of supporting fantasy production:

Davante Adams : Target monster, still a WR1 when Stafford is upright.

Puka Nacua : A strong PPR option with consistent volume.

Kyren Williams: Game script proof, as both runner and receiver.

On the Colts’ side, Taylor is matchup-proof, while Pittman offers steady WR2 production.

Betting Breakdown

Spread : Colts favored slightly at home (-2 to -2.5).

Total : Hovering around 44.5, with early money hitting the under based on L.A.’s red-zone struggles.

Game Script Projection : The Colts will look to ride Taylor, while the Rams’ success hinges on converting drives into touchdowns instead of field goals.

Trends to Watch : Rams games trending under due to stalled drives. Colts’ offense looks efficient, but they still lean run-heavy, which shortens games.



Prediction: Colts Keep Rolling at Home

Taylor’s dominance and the Colts’ balance give them the edge here. The Rams’ weapons are dangerous, but unless Stafford and McVay find solutions in the red zone, they’ll keep leaving points on the field.

Pick: Colts -2.5



Lean: Under 44.5 (with stronger play on Rams team total under)

