NFL Week 14 MNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Eagles vs Chargers

It’s a cross-conference clash on Monday Night Football as the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) to close out Week 14 in the NFL.

Philadelphia enters tonight’s matchup as a slight 2.5-point road favorite.

Here are my top anytime touchdown scorer props in what should be an entertaining tilt.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

LAC RB Kimani Vidal Anytime TD (+310)

While rookie starter Omarion Hampton returns from the IR, I expect Vidal to continue to have a role after the 24-year-old was productive in Hampton’s absence.

returns from the IR, I expect after the 24-year-old was productive in Hampton’s absence. Vidal has found the end zone in three of his past five games , highlighted by an explosive 59-yard TD run in last week’s win over the Raiders.

, highlighted by an explosive in last week’s win over the Raiders. The Eagles’ run defense was absolutely shredded last week, surrendering 281 rushing yards to Chicago’s tandem of D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

PHI WR A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+180)

Brown has scored in back-to-back games , including a two-touchdown performance in last week’s loss to the Bears.

, including a in last week’s loss to the Bears. The star wideout leads the Eagles in red zone targets (11) .

. The Chargers’ defense has been porous inside the 20 recently. Over the last three weeks, LA has allowed opponents to score a touchdown on 77.8% of their red zone opportunities, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL during that span.

