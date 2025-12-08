NFL MNF Week 14 Most Bet Player Props: Eagles vs Chargers

Here are the most bet NFL Week 14 Monday Night Football player prop bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ladd McConkey (LAC) – Over 49.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Bettors are backing McConkey thanks to his consistent target volume and the Chargers’ willingness to feature him as their most reliable chain-mover.

Jalen Hurts (PHI) – Over 7.5 Rushing Attempts (-130)

Hurts logs designed runs routinely and scrambles in tight games, making attempts one of his most predictable stat categories.

Jalen Hurts (PHI) – Over 30.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

If Hurts is running often, yardage usually follows. His efficiency on keepers and scrambles keeps this number within reach most weeks.

A.J. Brown (PHI) – Over 60.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Brown is a target hog and big-play threat, and bettors gravitate to his overs anytime he’s in a game environment that favors aggressive passing.

Kimani Vidal (LAC) – Under 9.5 Rushing Attempts (-150)

The Chargers often rotate backs and lean more on the pass, so overs on Vidal’s rushing volume get less traction than unders.

