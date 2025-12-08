NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Eagles vs Chargers

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Thankfully, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February, and we’ve got you covered for Week 14!

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Where to Watch: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/Disney+

ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/Disney+ Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -2.5 (-105) | Total: 41.5 (-115/-105)

PHI -2.5 (-105) | 41.5 (-115/-105) Moneyline: PHI -136 | LAC +116

Monday Night Football of Week 14 brings one of the most unique showings that the 2025 NFL season has to offer. Not only will we see two playoff hopefuls, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-4), but there is also an alternate stream available, animated in Pixar fashion a la Monsters, Inc. Prepare for “Monsters Funday Football."

Theatrics aside, both teams here will be all business once arriving at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. The Eagles are looking to extend their lead in the NFC East after losing back-to-back games for the second time this year. Conversely, the Chargers are still fighting for an AFC Wild Card Spot. If the current campaign concluded today, Los Angeles and Philadelphia would be in the postseason.

When surveying on-field metrics, the Birds have been noticeably less explosive than in 2024. Philly’s offense actually ranks in the bottom half of the league right now. Offensively, the Eagles have scored 22.5 PPG (19th). In the yardage department, they are even worse, showing 304.8 total YPG (24th).

The Bolts are a well-rounded group in their present form. Ahead of Monday, their offense has churned out 346.8 YPG (10th). Still, we are all eager to see what quarterback Justin Herbert looks like after undergoing surgery on his non-throwing hand just a few days ago. All signs point toward Herbert starting tonight against Philadelphia.

This primetime affair will feature two quality defenses, but at this juncture, Los Angeles has outperformed Philly on that side of the football. The Chargers’ D has been stingy when it comes to yards surrendered, especially in the passing game. They’re allowing only 168.3 YPG through the air after a dozen games, which is the NFL’s second-best clip. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ defense is giving up 347.2 total YPG.

When it comes to the Bolts and the Birds, SportsGrid’s prediction model yields a 49% winning probability for Los Angeles. That is a razor-thin margin, but I am confident in the Chargers at home.

Best Bet: Chargers +2.5 (-115)

Given how Philadelphia’s offense is operating right now, under 41.5 total points feels like the more advantageous side. The Eagles have scored 20 or more points in a game just once over the past seven weeks.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is playing efficiently, but this unit seems to be limited. From there, superstar tailback and reigning OPOY Saquon Barkley has been bottled up this season. Barkley is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry right now, which is down considerably from last year’s 5.8 YPC clip.

Herbert’s throwing abilities should not be hampered by the recent surgery on his left hand, but it might make him more cautious in his approach to the game. Be sure to keep an eye on Herbert’s body language tonight.

Los Angeles has held three of its past five opponents to 14 or fewer points. The Chargers have dynamic athletes at all three levels of the defense. Of course, Philadelphia’s D is also very talented. The Eagles have surrendered 20.8 PPG in 2025, which ranks ninth overall.

Best Bet: Under 41.5 (-115)

NFL Week 14 Best Bets: Eagles vs. Chargers

Chargers +2.5 (-115)

Under 41.5 (-115)

Week 14 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

