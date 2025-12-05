10 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 14)

10) Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns (2-9) are taking loss after loss this year. However, the defense is on its way to a record-setting season. The Browns have tallied 43 sacks on opponents' quarterbacks. Of course, 19 of those have come from the mighty Myles Garrett, who will almost certainly win his second AP DPOY award in 2025-26. He’s also the biggest reason why Cleveland has the top-ranked defensive line (90.6) at PFF. Overall, the Browns have allowed just 271.3 total YPG; that's the second-best clip in the NFL right now. Cleveland’s D is one of the most explosive units in football. It's just a shame they do not have a proper offense to complement this bunch.

