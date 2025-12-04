Cowboys vs Lions: Top 5 Player Props For TNF Tonight

Tonight’s primetime matchup has significant implications for the NFC playoff picture. The Detroit Lions are 7-5, while the Dallas Cowboys are 6-5-1. The loser of tonight’s game will have a difficult time finding a path to the postseason. With both teams possessing explosive offenses, tonight presents numerous opportunities to find player prop bets.

Here are five plays to consider when handicapping this game.

Dak Prescott OVER 269.5 Passing Yards

The Dallas Cowboys have had one of the more impressive stretches of any team over the past several weeks. A considerable part of this success has been due to quarterback Dak Prescott, who now finds himself right in the middle of the MVP conversation with Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye. The Cowboys’ offense goes as Prescott goes, and against a struggling Lions secondary, expect Dallas to continue airing it out downfield on the back of Prescott.

Jameson Williams OVER 5.5 Receptions

Amon-Ra St. Brown remains questionable for tonight’s game after leaving early in Detroit’s Thanksgiving game against the Packers. Jameson Williams stepped right in during his absence as the de facto No. 1 receiver, putting up a monster stat line with seven catches on ten targets for 144 yards and a score. Even if St. Brown suits up tonight, he will not be playing at 100% health. This could make Williams even more dangerous tonight with St. Brown on the field as a decoy. Look for Stafford to look his way plenty.

George Pickens OVER 82.5 Receiving Yards

It is crazy to think perhaps the most significant trade the Cowboys made this past offseason was not sending Micah Parsons to Green Bay, but acquiring George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers to line up on the opposite side of CeeDee Lamb. While with the Steelers, Pickens was always the primary focus for opposing secondaries. Now, as a teammate of Lamb, Pickens has seen plenty of one-on-one chances and has fully taken advantage. Pickens has now reached this number in three straight contests, and as trust between Pickens and Dak Prescott continues to grow, tonight should be no different.

David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The ridiculous play of Jahmyr Gibbs this season has made David Montgomery one of the more overlooked weapons in this Lions offense. Even with Gibbs’s emergence, one thing that hasn’t changed is Dan Campbell’s reliance on Montgomery in short-yardage goal-to-go situations. Montgomery reached the end zone on Thanksgiving last week, and his number to score is significantly more favorable than his counterpart in Gibbs.

Jake Ferguson OVER 36.5 Receiving Yards

Tight end Jake Ferguson has reached at least 36 yards in three of the Cowboys’ past four games. The Lions have also been prone to giving up big numbers to opposing tight ends, including recent games against the Giants and Commanders, where Theo Johnson went for 77 yards, and Zach Ertz went for 54 yards, respectively. Combining these stats with Dak’s trust in Ferguson, he should have no issues reaching this number tonight.

