5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 14)

1) Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts (8-4) are going through their first bit of adversity after a historic start in the Circle City. Indy has now lost three of its past four outings, and the road to the postseason will not get any easier. All of the Colts' remaining games are against teams above .500 at this time, and all are playoff hopefuls. Indianapolis has the league's top offense behind 29.8 PPG, but can we trust Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (64.9 QBR) to outduel the many star signal callers in the AFC? That will prove challenging; Indy's defense has allowed 246.3 YPG through the air, ranking 27th overall.

