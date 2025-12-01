NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Giants vs Patriots

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Thankfully, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February, and we’ve got you covered for Week 13!

For two franchises (and regions) with a history of adversarial relations, the New York Giants (2-10) and New England Patriots (10-2) will add to that rivalry on Monday night. More specifically, the Football Giants will be making their first trip to Foxborough since 2019. Something tells me that the ManningCast boys on ESPN2 will have fun with this contest.

Despite playing in separate conferences, New England and New York are currently on opposite ends of the standings. The Patriots are extremely well-rounded in 2025, boasting the No. 5 defense (18.8 PPG) and the No. 7 offense (26.5 PPG) in scoring. Conversely, the G-Men have already fired a head coach this season. There have not been many victories for New York, but Big Blue has continued to fight week in and week out.

Ahead of Monday, New England is riding an NFL-best nine-game winning streak. Much of that can be attributed to the Pats’ ability to stop the run, as they have allowed only 87.7 YPG on the ground. Additionally, second-year signal caller Drake Maye (73.0 QBR) has played incredibly efficiently. Maye has scored 23 all-purpose touchdowns while committing just six interceptions.

The Giants are likely to start rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. After suffering a concussion two weeks ago, Dart should make his return to the lineup. His presence will give New York some added juice, but I also expect New England’s defense to be ready for a fight in the cold. Lastly, I’m not sure how much Dart can do for the Giants’ defense that is presently surrendering 27.8 PPG.

Many experts are unwilling to lay the 7.5 points on the Pats at home tonight, but I am not one of them. Not every week has been perfect for New England, but the momentum here is undeniable. From there, SportsGrid’s prediction model gives the Patriots a 71% chance to defeat the G-Men. For me, that’s high enough to bank on New England to win by more than a touchdown.

Best Bet: Patriots -7.5 (-102)

Considering the weather and the way New England’s defense is operating, I am on the under 46.5 total points at Gillette Stadium tonight.

There is no precipitation in the forecast for Greater Boston on Monday, but kickoff temperatures should be in the 20s°F. Staying loose and warm will be key. With that, expect the offenses to open up a little slower than usual.

As noted, the Pats have a top-five defense in points allowed. This unit has not given up more than 23 points since Week 2. Incidentally, I do not anticipate a quarterback returning from a concussion to have tremendous success against New England’s stout defense.

Best Bet: Under 46.5 (-110)

NFL Week 13 Best Bets: Giants vs. Patriots

Patriots -7.5 (-102)

Under 46.5 (-110)

Week 13 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

