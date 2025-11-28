NFL Week 13 Most Bet Anytime Touchdowns: All Black Friday Bears and Eagles

Points have been harder to come by for a handful of stars lately, but that hasn’t stopped the betting public from piling onto familiar names. With the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears playing today, they have dominated Week 13’s most bet anytime touchdown market.

Here are BetMGM’s top five.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

1. Saquon Barkley (PHI) –115

Saquon Barkley enters Week 13 with 684 rushing yards, 287 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns, though he hasn’t scored in his past three games. Even with the drought, the matchup is good enough for bettors to buy in again.

The Chicago Bears rank 27th in total defense (364.5 YPG) and have allowed seven rushing TDs and three receiving TDs to running backs. Barkley’s dual-threat profile keeps him near the top of the board.

CHI vs PHI Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

2. Jalen Hurts (PHI) –110

Jalen Hurts remains one of the most dependable TD scorers in football. With 298 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, he has scored in six games, including back-to-back weeks.

The Bears have allowed three rushing TDs to quarterbacks, tied for 26th in the league. With Philadelphia’s red-zone identity leaning on Hurts’ power game and the tush push always in play, this remains one of the public’s favorite plays.

3. Dallas Goedert (PHI) +210

Dallas Goedert is tied for fourth in the NFL with seven TD catches and sits tied for first among tight ends. He’s found the end zone in five games, even though he’s been held without a score over the last three.

Chicago has allowed five TDs to tight ends, tied for 13th-most. In a matchup featuring vulnerable coverage at the second level, Goedert continues to draw significant attention in touchdown markets.

4. A.J. Brown (PHI) +150

A.J. Brown has been a steady force in the Eagles’ passing game with 46 receptions, 567 yards, and four TD catches. He’s scored in three games, including last week.

The Bears rank 21st in passing defense (224.7 YPG) and have surrendered 22 passing TDs, tied for fourth-most in the NFL. They’ve also allowed 14 TD catches to wide receivers, which is also the fourth-most. This is a premium matchup for a player whose usage spikes near the goal line.

5. D’Andre Swift (CHI) +185

D’Andre Swift has been productive with 664 rushing yards, 224 receiving yards, and five touchdowns, though he’s been held out of the end zone for three straight weeks.

Philadelphia’s defense ranks 20th (340.1 YPG) and has allowed eight rushing TDs, along with three receiving TDs to running backs. With Chicago’s offense surging at sixth in total yards (369.6 YPG), Swift remains a popular play at plus money.

NFL Week 13 Most Bet Anytime TDs

1. Saquon Barkley -115

2. Jalen Hurts -110

3. Dallas Goedert +210

4. A.J. Brown +150

5. D’Andre Swift +185

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Week 13 NFL Anytime TD Market Closing Bell

Bettors are leaning hard toward established red-zone roles in Week 13, with four Eagles dominating the board and D’Andre Swift emerging as the lone Chicago target. With both defenses prone to giving up touchdowns in key areas, this slate is shaping up to be one of the most popular Anytime TD betting weeks of the season.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets.