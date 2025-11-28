Pro Football Doc, Dr. David Chao, breaks down the injuries to Aaron Rodgers, CJ Stroud, Jaxson Dart, and Baker Mayfield ahead of NFL Week 13.

Aaron Rodgers – Left Wrist

Rodgers is able to play because the splint on his left wrist does not involve his thumb, which allows him to maintain ball security. The primary concern is re-injury, but he is trending toward playing—likely operating mostly from shotgun—for the Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers has a 10.8% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Rodgers, the Steelers’ Pass Offense, and the Bills’ Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to be OVER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

C.J. Stroud, after missing several weeks, is back to full practice and only needs final concussion clearance.

C.J. Stroud has a 1.8% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Stroud, the Texans’ Pass Offense, and the Colts’ Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to be close to his projected passing prop and DFS points.

Jaxson Dart – Concussion

Jackson Dart is also expected to be cleared to return for the Giants under their new interim head coach.

Jaxson Dart has a -14.8% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Dart, the Giants’ Pass Offense, and the Patriots’ Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to be UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

Baker Mayfield – Shoulder

Baker Mayfield remains questionable with his left shoulder injury, but his history strongly suggests he will play. In 2019, with the Browns, he played through a shoulder dislocation and fracture while wearing a harness and didn’t miss any time. This current injury is just an AC joint sprain. He may miss practice this week but will likely get a game-day injection and play. After all, Joe Flacco played through an AC joint injury on his right throwing shoulder earlier this season for the Bengals.

Baker Mayfield has a -21.2% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Mayfield, the Bucs Pass Offense, and the Cardinals Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to be UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

Daniel Jones – Fibula

Jones is playing through a fractured fibula. He had his worst passing performance of the season in Week 12, throwing for just 181 yards in the overtime loss to the Chiefs, a season low. According to Pro Football Doc, Jones has a suspected right fibula fracture — likely in the shaft, not the ankle. He can play through it at QB since the tibia handles most of the weight-bearing.

