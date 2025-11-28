NFL Week 13 Most Bet Player Props: Which Tua Shows Up?

With the playoff race tightening league-wide, bettors aren’t waiting around to attack some of the softer Week 13 player numbers. A handful of props have already emerged as the most popular plays at BetMGM, heavily supported by matchup trends, recent workloads, and defensive vulnerabilities.

Below are the five most bet props on the Week 13 slate.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

1. D’Andre Swift (CHI) Over 10.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

D’Andre Swift continues to be a reliable short-area option, clearing this number in eight of ten games while averaging 22.4 receiving yards per game. He’s hit this in seven of his last eight, and the matchup is one bettors love.

The Philadelphia Eagles rank 22nd in passing defense and are fourth-worst against running backs as receivers, giving up 41.5 receiving yards per game to the position. With the Chicago Bears using Swift as an extension of the run game, this is once again one of the most popular overs of the week.

CHI vs PHI Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

2. Troy Franklin (DEN) Under 51.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Despite a strong second-year profile with the Denver Broncos, Troy Franklin has struggled to clear the mid-50s in yardage consistently. He’s averaging 46.3 yards per game and has gone under this number in seven of eleven games, including five of his past seven.

The Washington Commanders’ secondary has been a weekly target, ranking second-to-last in passing defense (249.5 YPG) and second-to-last against opposing WRs (170.3 YPG). But bettors clearly trust Franklin’s usage trends more than the matchup, making the under one of the most heavily bet props of Week 13.

DEN vs WSH Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

3. Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) Under 223.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Tua Tagovailoa has played efficient football but hasn’t consistently delivered big-yardage totals. With 2,123 passing yards on the year and a 193 YPG average, he’s gone under this number in seven of eleven games.

The New Orleans Saints present another roadblock, ranking ninth in the league, allowing just 192.5 passing yards per game. It’s no surprise bettors are leaning heavily toward another under.

NO vs MIA Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

4. Devin Neal (NO) Over 32.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Devin Neal hasn’t had a breakout yet—17 carries for 61 yards—but opportunity is everything. He is expected to start with Alvin Kamara likely out due to an MCL sprain.

The matchup couldn’t be better. The Miami Dolphins rank 29th against the run, surrendering 142.6 rushing yards per game. Even with limited early-season usage, bettors are hitting the over, expecting volume to carry him past this modest number.

5. Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) Over 13.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

As the Giants’ lead back since Cam Skattebo’s season-ending ankle injury in Week 9, Tracy has expanded his role in the passing game. He’s averaging 20.6 receiving yards per game, has gone over this number three times, and has done so in back-to-back weeks while averaging 59.5 yards in that span.

The New England Patriots allow 34.2 receiving yards per game to running backs, ranking 21st, making this another over the betting public loves.

NYG vs NE Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Week 13 Most Bet NFL Player Props

1. D’Andre Swift (CHI) Over 10.5 Receiving yards -110

2. Troy Franklin (DEN) Under 51.5 Receiving yards -120

3. Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) Under 223.5 Passing yards -115

4. Devin Neal (NO) Over 32.5 Rushing yards -120

5. Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) Over 13.5 Receiving yards -115

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Week 13 NFL Player Props Market Closing Bell

Week 13 bettors are aggressively attacking soft receiving lines for versatile running backs and fading inconsistent passing games. Swift’s involvement, Neal’s expected workload, and Tracy’s expanded role headline a slate where opportunity and matchup align perfectly with public sentiment. As always, these props will shape handle throughout the week—and early action suggests these five are the ones bettors trust most.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets