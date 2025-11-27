NFL Thanksgiving Day Most Bet 1st Touchdowns | Week 13

Thanksgiving football brings three nationally televised games and one of the most wagered touchdown markets of the year. With the Lions, Packers, and a pair of high-usage running backs front and center, bettors have locked in early on the most likely opening-drive scorers.

Here’s a breakdown of the most bet First TD Scorers heading into the holiday slate.

1. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) +400

Jahmyr Gibbs has been a touchdown machine with 10 rushing TDs and three receiving TDs, scoring in seven of 11 games. His explosiveness, red-zone touches, and usage in Detroit’s opening scripts make him the top choice on the board.

Although he didn’t score in the Detroit Lions’ Week 1 matchup with Green Bay, bettors expect a different outcome this time. The Packers have allowed eight rushing TDs overall, including six to RBs, giving Gibbs multiple scoring paths.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) +650

Amon-Ra St. Brown sits second in the NFL with nine receiving touchdowns, scoring in six of 11 games this season. Even in games where he doesn’t reach the end zone, he dominates Detroit’s early target share, making him a natural fit for First TD bets.

The Green Bay Packers have allowed eight WR touchdowns, but Detroit’s red-zone creativity keeps St. Brown in play every week.

3. Jameson Williams (DET) +1000

Jameson Williams has five touchdowns this season and has found the end zone in three of his past four games. His Week 1 rematch is notable — he didn’t score in the opener, but his role and confidence have increased dramatically since then.

His vertical speed and manufactured touches make him a high-value First TD swing in a game where Detroit should move the ball early.

4. David Montgomery (DET) +900

David Montgomery has five rushing touchdowns and has scored in four of 11 games this year. Like Gibbs and Williams, he didn’t score in Week 1, but he retains Detroit’s goal-line role and has one of the highest early-drive carry rates on the roster.

Green Bay has been solid up front — just six rushing TDs allowed to RBs — but Montgomery’s scoring profile keeps him a popular pick.

5. Josh Jacobs (GB) +550

Josh Jacobs enters Thanksgiving with 11 rushing touchdowns, second-most in the NFL, and has scored in eight of 10 games, including in Week 1 vs. Detroit.

The Lions rank 11th against the run (101.7 YPG) and sixth in TDs allowed to RBs, but Jacobs remains Green Bay’s engine at the goal line. His consistency explains why bettors continue backing him to open the scoring.

NFL Thanksgiving Day Most Bet 1st TD Market Closing Bell

Thanksgiving’s Anytime TD board is loaded with explosive upside, and bettors are targeting every mismatch available — from Gibbs’ dual-threat scoring to Hunt’s red-zone dominance and Mahomes’ rushing value against a vulnerable Dallas front. With high-profile offenses and struggling defenses across the slate, touchdown props are expected to move quickly as kickoff approaches.

SportsGrid will have every angle covered throughout the holiday tripleheader.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets