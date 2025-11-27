Most Bet Thanksgiving Day Anytime Touchdowns | NFL Week 13

Thanksgiving football always attracts massive betting volume, and this year’s touchdown market is loaded with star power. From Detroit’s dynamic backfield to Kansas City’s scoring threats and a Packers offense facing a vulnerable secondary, bettors are locking in on several proven red-zone weapons.

Here’s a breakdown of BetMGM’s most bet Anytime TD scorers for the holiday tripleheader.

1. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) –165

Jahmyr Gibbs continues to be one of the league’s most dangerous touchdown generators. He enters Week 13 with 10 rushing TDs and three receiving TDs and has scored in seven of 11 games this season.

He didn’t score in Detroit’s Week 1 meeting with the Green Bay Packers, but the matchup still leans his way. The Packers rank 10th in rushing TDs allowed (10) and ninth in rushing TDs to RBs, though they remain one of only four teams yet to allow a TD reception to a running back. Gibbs’ multidimensional red-zone usage keeps him at the top of the betting board.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) +105

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been clinical in scoring position, sitting second in the NFL with nine receiving touchdowns and finding the end zone in six of 11 games.

The Packers have limited WR touchdowns reasonably well — eight allowed, 11th-fewest — but the Detroit Lions’ offensive balance forces defenses to pick their poison. With attention on Gibbs in the run game, St. Brown continues to benefit from single coverage in the red zone.

3. Kareem Hunt (KC) +130

Kareem Hunt has been a touchdown machine with seven rushing TDs and one receiving TD, scoring in six games, including four straight entering Thanksgiving.

The Dallas Cowboys D is faltering, ranking 29th in total defense (377.5 YPG) and allowing 13 rushing TDs — one of the highest marks in the league. They’ve also allowed three receiving TDs to RBs, tied for 27th. Hunt’s goal-line reliability makes him one of the most popular bets on the entire slate.

4. Patrick Mahomes (KC) +450

Patrick Mahomes has been more active as a runner for the Kansas City Chiefs this season with 318 rushing yards and four rushing TDs, scoring in four separate games.

He draws a dream matchup: Dallas is last in the NFL in QB rushing TDs allowed (six). If the Cowboys’ pass rush forces Mahomes off-script, bettors believe he has a clear path to capitalize near the goal line.

5. Christian Watson (GB) +210

Christian Watson has two touchdowns in five games, both coming two weeks ago against the New York Giants. His size, vertical threat ability, and role in the red zone continue to draw TD interest from bettors.

Detroit’s defense has been hit hard by WRs, ranking second-worst in the league with 15 receiving TDs allowed and 26th in passing TDs allowed overall (21). If the Packers get into scoring territory, Watson’s matchup is one of the best on the entire Thanksgiving slate.

NFL Thanksgiving Day Most Bet Anytime TD Market Closing Bell

Thanksgiving’s Anytime TD board is loaded with explosive upside, and bettors are targeting every mismatch available — from Gibbs’ dual-threat scoring to Hunt’s red-zone dominance and Mahomes’ rushing value against a vulnerable Dallas front. With high-profile offenses and struggling defenses across the slate, touchdown props are expected to move quickly as kickoff approaches. SportsGrid will have every angle covered throughout the holiday tripleheader.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets