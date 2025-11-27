5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL ahead of Thanksgiving ’25

3) Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) produced an impressive performance last Sunday. Be that as it may, I saw "The Rich Eisen Show" on ESPN had Dallas listed 10th on its most recent power rankings (ahead of several with superior comparative records). I'll not hear any of that rubbish at this juncture, as the Cowboys have surrendered 28.5 PPG to their opponents; that's the second-worst clip in the NFL. We know Dallas' offense can score in a flash, but the secondary here has been shellacked all season long. Currently, the Cowboys' defense is giving up 252.3 YPG through the air. They are not awful, but they are also not a top-ten squad. Of course, Eisen also had the Baltimore Ravens ranked seventh overall this week, so take that list with a grain of salt.