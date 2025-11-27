5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL ahead of Thanksgiving ’25

1) Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts (8-2) are the undisputed leaders of the AFC South in 2025, but is this squad as legit as their record indicates? Indy is seeded third overall in the conference. However, ahead of Week 13, the Colts have earned just two wins over teams currently above .500. Still, FanDuel is giving Indianapolis 11-to-1 odds to win the upcoming Super Bowl, which is tied for the third-shortest price right now. From there, NFL.com lists the Colts fourth on its latest power rankings. That's great and all, but I don't trust this team's quarterback room or its defensive backfield. Indy has allowed 245.4 YPG through the air. That may come back to bite, especially when you consider the many talented signal callers in the AFC.