NFL Thanksgiving Football Best Bets: Bengals vs Ravens

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Arguably, there is no better November tradition than gridiron football on Thanksgiving.

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -7 | Total: 51.5 (-115/-105)

BAL -7 | 51.5 (-115/-105) Moneyline: CIN -335 | BAL +270

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

After a long day of feasting, the AFC North will cook in primetime, serving as the nightcap for Thanksgiving 2025. More specifically, the Cincinnati Bengals (3-8) are visiting the Baltimore Ravens (6-5) for a Thursday night divisional affair.

This holiday romp comes at a pivotal moment for both franchises involved. After a slow start, the Ravens are currently riding a five-game winning streak. Across the way, the Bengals are likely to return quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) to the starting lineup.

Burrow has been out of action since mid-September. Subsequently, Cincinnati has gone just 1-8 without the two-time Pro Bowler. This team, especially the offense, still boasts several hyper-talented players, and once again, Burrow will look to be the Bengals’ catalyst.

Baltimore has done well to turn its season around after a frustrating beginning. The Ravens won just one game through the first seven weeks. Of course, much of that was due to the absence of two-time MVP signal caller Lamar Jackson. Baltimore hasn’t lost since Jackson resumed playing, but oddly, he hasn’t passed for more than 190 yards in any game during that span.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Cincinnati as a seven-point underdog at this juncture. As long as Burrow plays, I see the Bengals coming out reinvigorated. All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will also be back, albeit from a suspension. With that, I will take the points on the road team. SportsGrid’s betting model concurs, labeling CIN +7 as a five-star wager for Thursday night.

Best Bet: Bengals +7 (-110)

More than I like a specific side in this bid, I love the over. Presently, the total is set at 51.5 combined points—I believe we will see much more than that by the time the Ravens and Bengals are finished gnawing at one another.

I don’t trust either defense on hand. Cincy has allowed a league-worst 415.8 total YPG. Conversely, the Ravens have not been much better, surrendering 347.5 YPG to opponents.

The respective offenses are well-saturated with dynamic playmakers. We mentioned Chase, but the Bengals also employ receivers Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas. On the other sideline, Baltimore has the booming Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and DeAndre Hopkins. Both defensive groups will have their work cut out for them.

SportsGrid’s predictive analytics show a three-star preference for over 51.5 total points here. This is the first of two meetings between the Bengals and Ravens in 2025, but over their past four head-to-head matchups, the average total has been 63.25 points.

Best Bet: Over 51.5 (-115)

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily NFL Game Picks and NFL Prop Picks.

NFL Thanksgiving Best Bets: Bengals vs. Ravens

Bengals -7 (-110)

Over 51.5 (-115)

Thanksgiving 2025 brings numerous markets and opportunities to set a profitable tone. Best of luck!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.