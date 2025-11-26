Packers vs Lions: Top Five Thanksgiving Player Props

Our Thanksgiving Day slate kicks off with an old-school NFC North rivalry as the Green Bay Packers travel to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions. Green Bay got the better of these two when the teams met in Week 1. Tomorrow’s contest has huge NFC North implications. Here are five player props for you to consider as you handicap this game.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 106.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

Jahmyr Gibbs had the most explosive game of his career this past Sunday against the New York Giants, rushing for over 250 yards, which included three different runs of at least 40 yards. Each game will become more critical for Detroit down the stretch, and the offense is at its best when the ball is in Gibbs’s hands. Expect him to be the focal point tomorrow, both on the ground and through the air.

Emanuel Wilson OVER 30.5 Rushing Yards

The Packers were without Josh Jacobs in their contest last week, but Emanuel Wilson filled the role perfectly, rushing for 107 yards on 28 carries and finding the end zone twice. Jacobs is expected to return to the lineup tomorrow, but Wilson proved he can take some of the backfield weight off of Jacobs, and on a short week, Wilson should see several opportunities on the ground.

Jameson Williams OVER 3.5 Receptions

Jameson Williams was held without a reception on just three targets in last week’s overtime victory over the Giants. This was on the back of three straight games where Williams had at least 60 receiving yards and at least six targets. I expect Jared Goff to look Williams’s way early in this contest and see no reason why he should not hit this reception number. This will also open up the field for the rest of the offense.

Christian Watson OVER 51.5 Receiving Yards

Since Tucker Kraft has suffered a season-ending injury, Christian Watson seems to have taken the reins as the No. 1 option for Jordan Love. In his five games back since returning from injury, Watson is averaging 16.6 yards per reception on just under five targets per game. Detroit’s secondary struggled to contain Wan’Dale Robinson and Jameis Winston last week. Matt LaFleur will look to exploit this weakness even further.

Jahmyr Gibbs to Record the Game’s Most Rushing Yards

The other top contender for the game’s rushing leader, along with Jahmyr Gibbs, is Josh Jacobs. With Jacobs missing last Sunday’s game due to injury, I would expect a more even split between him and Emanuel Wilson. If last week was any indication for Detroit, they are going to continue to live and die with Jahmyr Gibbs. At just -130, his number to be tomorrow’s leading rusher in the game is too good to pass up on.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.