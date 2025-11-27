NFL Black Friday Football Best Bets: Bears vs Eagles

Turns out the Ben Johnson hype was well-deserved. After a tepid start to the campaign, the Chicago Bears have rattled off wins in eight of their last nine, including riding a four-game winning streak into this week’s clash versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The betting public typically sides with the Eagles, but we can’t look past the Bears in this Black Friday NFC clash.

Check out our favorite picks for Friday’s intra-conference showdown at Lincoln Financial Field!

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Time: Friday 3:00 p.m. ET

Friday 3:00 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -7 | Total: 44.5

PHI -7 | 44.5 Moneyline: PHI -340 | CHI +270

Not surprisingly, Chicago’s proficiency lies on the offensive side of the football. Ben Johnson authored the Detroit Lions’ offensive playbook before departing for the Bears’ head coaching job ahead of the 2025 campaign. This is his chance to test his mettle against one of the top defenses in the league, and we expect him to pass with flying colors.

The Bears deploy a balanced attack, though they prefer running the football. They average 142.3 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the NFL, an advantage they will need to wield to keep the Eagles’ offense off the field. That has taken the pressure off Caleb Williams, who has seen a sharp increase in his passing yards per game. After averaging 208.3 yards as a rookie, the Bears’ quarterback is up to 233.5 yards per game this season. Still, Williams’ proficiency has improved with his latest efforts, jumping to 243.4 passing yards per game over his last four.

After wowing with their offensive abilities last season, the Eagles have turned to a defense-first mentality in 2025. Their bullish mindset paid off in Weeks 10 and 11, but the Eagles saw inevitable signs of regression last time out. Philadelphia got beaten up for 473 yards by the Cowboys, relinquishing a 21-7 halftime lead and losing 24-21. While things may not go as badly in Week 13, we don’t trust the Eagles to defend every facet of the Bears’ offensive attack.

This spread reflects Philadelphia operating at peak efficiency, which won’t be the case against the Bears. Given the Eagles’ offensive woes, we expect Chicago to keep pace with the heavily favored hosts on Black Friday. Give us the points in this spot.

Best Bet: Bears +7

The Bears’ well-rounded attack has been the hallmark of their success this season. That wholesome approach has necessitated involvement from every position, including newcomer Colston Loveland. The rookie tight end has bitten off a meatier part of the workload as the season progresses, and we expect him to be featured against the Eagles.

Loveland’s tenure as a Bear got off to a tepid start. The Michigan product didn’t record more than two catches in any of his first four games, accumulating just five grabs across that sample. Since then, Loveland has been a top receiving option for Williams. Over the last six games, the Bears’ tight end has pulled down 23 of his 29 targets for 325 yards and three scores. As inferred, that 79.3% catch rate puts him among the top pass-catching tight ends in the league, while earning a more substantive 12.2% target share.

We also expect Loveland to be productive against the Eagles’ linebackers in receiving coverage. Last week, Jake Ferguson hauled in five of six targets for 60 yards, underscoring Philadelphia’s inability to contain imposing pass-catchers on short-to-intermediate routes.

Loveland has built chemistry with Williams, and it’s shown with his latest efforts. We’re anticipating another robust workload, as he cements his position as one of the Bears’ top red zone threats. There’s value in taking the over on his receptions and receiving yards prop, but his value as an anytime touchdown scorer stands out.

Best Bet: Colston Loveland Any Time Touchdown Scorer +380

NFL Black Friday Football Best Bets: Bears vs Eagles

Bears +7

Colston Loveland Any Time Touchdown Scorer +380

We like Chicago’s chances of staying close against the Eagles on Black Friday. For that to happen, they need to maximize offensive production, including sustained involvement from Colston Loveland. With that, we’re backing the Bears +7 and taking Loveland as an anytime touchdown scorer.

