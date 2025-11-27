Kalshi Predicts NFL MVP, ROY, Coach of the Year, and More

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! As we enter Week 13 of the 2025 NFL regular season, the races for some of the top individual honors are coming into focus. We analyzed the latest Kalshi data to see where the money is flowing.

Here is where the market stands:

MVP: Matthew Stafford (68%), QB, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford is the clear MVP frontrunner and with good reason. The 37-year-old is playing the best football of his career, posting an otherworldly 30:2 touchdown to interception ratio while leading the Rams to a 9-2 record.

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: -220

Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel (68%), New England Patriots

In his first season as Patriots head coach, Vrabel has engineered a stunning turnaround, guiding New England to a league-best 10-2 mark. It’s safe to say Titans (1-10) fans are wishing they hadn’t let him go…

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: -210

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Tetairoa McMillan (31%), WR, Carolina Panthers

Even with Bryce Young as his quarterback, McMillan leads all rookies in catches (56) and receiving yards (783), more than living up to his first-round billing.

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +130

Offensive Player of the Year: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (50%), WR, Seattle Seahawks

Smith-Njigba’s 1,313 receiving yards are 259 more than the next closest wideout. With six games remaining, the former Ohio State standout has a legitimate shot at producing the first 2,000-yard receiving season in NFL history.

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: -110

