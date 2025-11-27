NFL Week 13: Most Bet Thanksgiving Day Player Props

Thanksgiving always brings one of the most wagered-on slates of the NFL calendar, and Week 13 is no different. Bettors are loading up on several receiving overs, one notable rushing under, and a pair of Jahmyr Gibbs props that continue to climb.

Here’s how the most bet player props at BetMGM stack up heading into Thursday’s action.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

1. Christian Watson Over 54.5 Receiving Yards

Christian Watson has emerged as a steady vertical threat, posting 17 catches for 283 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 56.6 yards per game. He’s cleared this number in two of five starts and hasn’t dipped below 45 yards in any appearance. Against a Detroit Lions defense ranking 15th in passing yards allowed (210.5 per game) and 21st vs. opposing WRs (150.4 yards per game), bettors are backing Watson to stay involved.

GB vs DET Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

2. Jahmyr Gibbs Over 4.5 Receptions

Jahmyr Gibbs has been a reception machine out of the backfield with 48 catches on 55 targets, averaging 4.4 receptions per game. He’s gone over this number in four outings — including back-to-back overs — and is coming off a season-best 11 catches against the New York Giants last week. The Green Bay Packers rank 21st in completions allowed per game (22) and 23rd vs. RB receptions (4.9 per game). The matchup aligns perfectly with his recent usage spike.

3. Isiah Pacheco Under 32.5 Rushing Yards

Isiah Pacheco has 329 rushing yards on 78 carries this season, averaging 41.1 yards per game. But he’s fallen short of this number in two of his past eight games and now faces a Dallas Cowboys run defense that, while inconsistent overall, still grades out well situationally and allows 125.2 rushing yards per game. With the game script potentially favoring Kansas City’s passing attack, bettors are siding with the under.

KC vs DAL Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

4. Jahmyr Gibbs Over 36.5 Receiving Yards

Bettors are double-dipping on Gibbs props — and for good reason. He’s at 379 receiving yards, averaging 34.5 per game, and has gone over this total in three contests. The Packers allow just 182.3 passing yards per game (fifth-best) and give up 28 receiving yards per game to RBs, ranking ninth. Despite not being the best matchup, Detroit will continue to lean heavily on Gibbs in space, and the over remains a popular Thanksgiving target.

5. Xavier Worthy Over 38.5 Receiving Yards

Xavier Worthy has 31 catches for 340 yards this season, averaging 37.7 yards per game, and has cleared this number four times for the Kansas City Chiefs. He now draws a Cowboys secondary that has been shredded all year through the air, allowing 252.3 passing yards per game (30th) and 167.5 receiving yards per game to opposing WRs (28th). Bettors are backing another productive outing from the explosive wideout.

Week 13 NFL Thanksgiving Day Most Bet Player Props

1. Christian Watson Over 54.5 Receiving yards

2. Jahmyr Gibbs Over 4.5 Receptions made

3. Isiah Pacheco Under 32.5 Rushing yards

4. Jahmyr Gibbs Over 36.5 Receiving yards

5. Xavier Worthy Over 38.5 Receiving yards

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Week 13 NFL Thanksgiving Day Props Market Closing Bell

Thanksgiving brings heavy volume every year, and bettors aren’t shy about attacking mismatches in the receiving market. Whether it’s Christian Watson’s big-play upside, Gibbs dominating through the air, or Worthy facing a leaky Dallas secondary, Week 13’s most popular props all lean on opportunity meeting matchup.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets