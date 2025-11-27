NFL Thanksgiving Day: Chiefs vs Cowboys Most Bet Props & TDs

The NFL’s Thanksgiving slate features a heavyweight matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, and bettors have wasted no time zeroing in on a handful of popular player props and touchdown scorers. With Kansas City leaning into a pass-heavy identity and Dallas trying to keep pace in a high-tempo game script, the action has been lopsided in favor of several key players.

Here’s BetMGM’s most popular bets for this late afternoon matchup.

Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (+130)

Kareem Hunt enters the matchup with eight scores this season and a touchdown in six of his 11 games. Dallas has allowed seven rushing and three receiving TDs to opposing backs, and has given up the most overall yards from scrimmage this season. With Hunt dominating red-zone touches, bettors aren’t hesitating to back him once again.

Isiah Pacheco Under 32.5 Rushing Yards

Isiah Pacheco‘s rushing prop is one of the most one-sided bets of the entire Thanksgiving slate. With Kansas City’s run game mediocre and the Cowboys struggling defensively in other areas, bettors are fading Pacheco’s ground volume. He has gone under this mark in two of eight games this season, and the matchup profiles more as an aerial approach given how Dallas has been attacked through the air all year. Add in the Chiefs’ increased reliance on Mahomes’ arm, and it’s clear why the market leans heavily toward the under.

Patrick Mahomes Anytime TD (+450)

Patrick Mahomes remains one of the most dangerous dual-threat scoring options in football. He already has multiple rushing touchdowns this season, while piling up almost 3,000 passing and more than 300 rushing yards. Dallas has been gashed by scrambling quarterbacks all year, allowing the most rushing TDs to opposing QBs in the NFL. That track record alone has driven heavy action on Mahomes to find the end zone.

Xavier Worthy Over 38.5 Receiving Yards

Xavier Worthy has quietly become one of the most popular overs of the day. With 31 catches for 340 yards this season, Worthy has cleared this number in four of nine games and draws one of the softest matchups of Thanksgiving. The Cowboys have been shredded by wide receivers, ranking last in receiving yards allowed to the position. Worthy’s explosive ability and expanding role make him a prime candidate to connect on multiple chunk plays.

Chiefs vs Cowboys Props and TD Market Closing Bell

The Thanksgiving matchup between the Chiefs and Cowboys is shaping up nicely, and bettors are taking clear stances. Fading Pacheco’s rushing workload, backing Worthy’s receiving upside, and riding touchdown opportunities with Hunt and Mahomes have become the dominant angles. If this game plays out at the pace both offenses are capable of, expect plenty of volatility – and plenty of chances for these props to hit the board.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets