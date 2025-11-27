Bengals vs Ravens: Top NFL Player Props for Thanksgiving Night (Week 13)

The NFL‘s Week 13 Thanksgiving slate concludes with a primetime AFC North tilt as the Baltimore Ravens (6-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-8).

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025

Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD TV: NBC

NBC Stream: Peacock, Fubo

Peacock, Fubo Spread: Ravens -7.5 (-105) | Total: 51.5

Ravens -7.5 (-105) | 51.5 Moneyline: Bengals +295, Ravens -370

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

BAL TE Isaiah Likely OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

If there was ever a time for an Isaiah Likely breakout game, it’s tonight. The Bengals have struggled to defend tight ends all season, allowing a league-worst 87.5 receiving yards per game to the position, including a massive 115-yard performance by New England’s Hunter Henry last week.

While Likely’s recent box scores have been quiet, he remains one of the most athletic tight ends in the league and continues to see a healthy snap share alongside Mark Andrews. Buy the dip on the talent in an A+ matchup.

CIN WR Andrei Iosivas OVER 32.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Iosivas is set for another expanded role on Thanksgiving with No. 2 wideout Tee Higgins ruled out (concussion). While Ja’Marr Chase returns from a one-game suspension to command the alpha share, Higgins’ absence cements Iosivas as the clear No. 2 option in a high-volume passing attack.

Iosivas proved he could handle the workload last week, catching four passes for 61 yards. More importantly, his outlook gets a massive boost tonight with the return of starting quarterback Joe Burrow. Between the QB upgrade and a game script that likely forces Cincinnati to throw early and often, Iosivas should easily clear this modest 32.5-yard bar.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.