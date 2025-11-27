NFL Thanksgiving: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens Betting Trends

The NFL’s Thanksgiving night feature delivers an AFC North rivalry under the lights as the Cincinnati Bengals (3-8) visit the Baltimore Ravens (6-5). The headline: Joe Burrow returns after missing more than two months with a turf toe injury suffered in Week 2, sending Joe Flacco back to the bench despite steady production.

With Baltimore surging and Cincinnati desperate to salvage its season, BetMGM’s splits paint a fascinating picture heading into prime time.

BetMGM Betting Splits & Market Movement

Baltimore opened as a full 7-point favorite, but bettors have nudged it to Ravens -7.5, signaling growing confidence in the AFC North co-leader.

Spread: 52% of bets on Ravens, 77% of handle on Ravens -7.5

Public bettors are grabbing the Bengals’ plus money, but the larger wagers—sharp action—remain confident in Baltimore’s consistency.

Burrow Returns: What Changes for Cincinnati

Joe Burrow’s season line:

189 passing yards

94.5 YPG

2 TD

91.1 rating (limited sample due to injury)

While Flacco was solid filling in, Burrow provides a massive upgrade at quarterback.

The Bengals’ offense has been below average without Burrow, ranking:

18th in scoring (22.5 PPG)

23rd in total offense (320.9 YPG)

30th in rushing (84.9 YPG)

32nd in time of possession (27:06)

Burrow’s timing with Ja’Marr Chase (861 yards, 5 TD) is the key to any upset hope. Without explosive plays, Cincinnati won’t keep pace.

Ravens: Momentum, Balance & Defense

Baltimore has ripped off five straight wins, fueled by a balanced attack:

Lamar Jackson:

1,595 yards

15 TD, 3 INT

Derrick Henry:

871 yards, 9 TD

Zay Flowers:

761 yards, 1 TD

Team rankings:

10th in scoring (25.0 PPG)

21st in total offense (333.6 YPG)

6th in rushing (138.0 YPG)

And defensively, they’ve been opportunistic:

19th in scoring allowed (23.7 PPG)

24th in passing allowed (230.0 YPG)

20th in rushing allowed (117.5 YPG)

9 sacks + 7 INT combined

Baltimore wins with efficiency and physicality—both of which will challenge Burrow in his return.

Recent Form & Trend Breakdown

Bengals Past 5

20–26 NE (L)

12–34 PIT (L)

42–47 CHI (L)

38–39 NYJ (L)

33–31 PIT (W)

Cincinnati is 1–4 in its last five and has allowed 360 points this season, the most in the NFL.

Ravens Past 5

23–10 NYJ (W)

23–16 CLE (W)

27–19 MIN (W)

28–6 MIA (W)

30–16 CHI (W)

Baltimore has outscored opponents 131–67 during the streak.

Matchup Edges

Offense

Ravens PPG: 25.0 (10th)

25.0 (10th) Bengals PPG: 22.5 (18th)

Yardage

Ravens: +12.7 YPG advantage

+12.7 YPG advantage Ravens rushing edge: 138.0 YPG vs 84.9 YPG

Defense

Ravens allow 347.5 YPG (24th)

(24th) Bengals allow 415.8 YPG (32nd)

Cincinnati’s defense is the worst in football on paper—Burrow must be nearly perfect to overcome it.

The Final Word

Burrow’s return brings volatility into this matchup, but BetMGM’s handle splits tell the real story: sharps aren’t buying Cincinnati yet. Baltimore’s balance, home-field edge, and advantage in the trenches make them the popular favorite.

All BetMGM data is based on straight bets