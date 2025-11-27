Predicting Every NFL Week 13 Game With Score Projections

It’s Thanksgiving weekend, and we’re heading into a full weekend of non-stop NFL action. This is a critical week for many teams as they gear up for crucial matchups on a short week.

Check out our weekly predictions for every Week 13 NFL contest!

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Time: Thursday 1:00 p.m. ET

Thursday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: DET -3 | Total: 48.5

DET -3 | 48.5 Moneyline: DET -165 | GB +140

The NFC North has turned into a battleground for top contenders. Heading into Thanksgiving Day’s schedule, neither the 7-3-1 Packers nor the 7-4 Lions is in the division lead. However, either team could potentially move to the top of the standings with a win in Week 13. Green Bay’s offense has looked more pedestrian of late. They have been held below 296 yards in three straight, averaging 284.3 yards per game over that stretch. At the same time, we’re anticipating sustained scoring efficiency from the Lions, who are on the rise with their latest performances. It may be a close one, but we expect the hosts to prevail.

Predicted Outcome: Lions 27 – Packers 23

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Time: Thursday 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday 4:30 p.m. ET Spread: KC -3.5 | Total: 52.5

KC -3.5 | 52.5 Moneyline: KC -190 | DAL +160

Sitting at 6-5 heading into Week 13, the Chiefs need some help if they hope to make the playoffs this season. At face value, Kansas City is the superior team. Still, they haven’t looked the part with their more recent efforts. The reigning AFC Champs have dropped two of their last three, failing to eclipse 23 points in any of those contests. Conversely, the Cowboys are coming off a monumental come-from-behind victory over the Eagles and have seen an uptick in their offensive proficiency. The Chiefs aren’t deserving of the -3.5 spread, but we don’t trust Dallas’ defense to hold up for the second straight week.

Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 32 – Cowboys 30

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Time: Thursday 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -7 | Total: 51.5

BAL -7 | 51.5 Moneyline: BAL -340 | CIN +270

This betting line implies the Bengals have a puncher’s chance in this AFC North showdown. However, their recent performances support that it isn’t the case. Losers of four in a row, the Bengals have struggled to contain much worse teams than the Ravens. Moreover, Baltimore has won five in a row while getting back to its bread-and-butter rushing attack. We should see a sharp increase in scoring for the Ravens over the coming weeks, and Cincinnati’s defense will be happy to facilitate that progression.

Predicted Outcome: Ravens 35 – Bengals 14

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Time: Friday 3:00 p.m. ET

Friday 3:00 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -7 | Total: 44.5

PHI -7 | 44.5 Moneyline: PHI -340 | CHI +240

We knew the Eagles were on an unsustainable defensive pace, but we didn’t expect them to implode against the Cowboys last week. Philadelphia gave up 473 yards and blew a 21-7 halftime lead. The defending champs will have a hard time containing a Bears squad that has won four straight while averaging 30.3 points per game. It’s unlikely Chicago matches that elite production at Lincoln Financial Field, but it should be enough to keep the visitors within striking distance on Black Friday.

Predicted Outcome: Eagles 24 – Bears 20

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: JAX -6 | Total: 41.5

JAX -6 | 41.5 Moneyline: JAX -280 | TEN +230

We’re done expecting good things from the Titans. With just one win through its first 11 games of the season, Tennessee looks like it needs a decade of first-overall selections before it will be ready to compete. That’s even more true against a Jaguars squad that has looked the part in 2025. Jacksonville has won three of its last four games, extracting maximum value on offense. Our only concern is that this is the Jags’ third road game in four weeks, a factor that pales in comparison to the Titans’ well-documented struggles.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 28 – Titans 10

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: ATL -2.5 | Total: 39.5

ATL -2.5 | 39.5 Moneyline: ATL -145 | NYJ +125

Kirk Cousins led the Falcons to their first win since Week 6 last time out, but they won’t be so fortunate on Sunday. Atlanta put up 302 yards of offense, which sadly brought their six-game average up to 290.2 yards per game. The Jets have lost two straight to division leaders, but continue to flex their defensive muscles every time they step on the field. That will be the case again in Week 13, as they slug it out with a perennially underachieving Falcons side. New York pulls off the upset, allowing the Falcons to resume their 2025 tailspin.

Predicted Outcome: Jets 20 – Falcons 12

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -10 | Total: 44.5

LAR -10 | 44.5 Moneyline: LAR -750 | CAR +475

The Rams have emerged as a mid-season Super Bowl favorite, thanks to their six-game winning streak and 8-2 record. Still, we have the championship contenders pegged for regression ahead of this intra-conference tilt. Los Angeles has overachieved relative to its production metrics, recording 34 or more points in three of its past four. At the same time, they haven’t eclipsed 333 yards in either of their last two games, netting an average of 291.0 yards per game. An early East Coast start is the x-factor that shifts the betting winds further in Carolina’s favor. Panthers come close to pulling off a dramatic upset, but LA prevails on a late field goal.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 24 – Panthers 23

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: MIA -6 | Total: 41.5

MIA -6 | 41.5 Moneyline: MIA -275 | NO +225

The Dolphins have a terrible track record of coming up short against lesser opponents. While the Fins can’t seem to get out of their own way, the Saints have tied their own shoes together this season. New Orleans ranks among the worst offensive teams in the league, averaging 312.8 yards and 15.0 points per game. Their defense has excelled at times this season, but with five of their last six opponents recording at least 23 points, it’s clear they are running out of gas late in the season. Miami will wield its offensive advantage and easily escape with the win.

Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 28 – Saints 13

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: TB -2.5 | Total: 43.5

TB -2.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: TB -145 | ARI +125

It’s been a terrible month for the Buccaneers. The NFC South leaders have dropped three straight and have just one win over their last five games. As bad as things have been, this Bucs squad is better than they’ve shown. Injuries have been a factor in its limited offensive production, but Tampa Bay should see an uptick in offensive efficiency as its key players return to the lineup. Further, the Cardinals aren’t an imposing defensive unit that will hamper the Bucs’ offensive abilities. Arizona has given up 41 or more points in two of its previous three, setting the stage for a resounding home performance from the Buccaneers.

Predicted Outcome: Buccaneers 31 – Cardinals 24

Stadium: Huntington Bank Field

Huntington Bank Field Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: SF -4.5 | Total: 35.5

SF -4.5 | 35.5 Moneyline: SF -240 | CLE +200

Turnovers were a problem for the Niners in last week’s win over the Panthers. Unfortunately, they could struggle again in Week 13’s clash versus the Browns. Cleveland’s defense has been too much for any team to handle. The Browns rank second in total defense, but their 13th-ranked scoring defense is far inferior. That disconnect supports that we should see decreased opponent scoring over the coming games. Unfortunately for 49ers fans, that aligns with their anticipated scoring regression, which came to fruition in Week 12. Still, we don’t trust the Browns’ offense.

Predicted Outcome: 49ers 13 – Browns 10

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: IND -4.5 | Total: 44.5

IND -4.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: IND -210 | HOU +175

If you haven’t caught on by now, the Texans’ defense is the real deal. So much so that their sustained defensive proficiency offsets their lackluster offense. Houston has moved to 6-5 and is on the edge of a playoff berth, thanks to its top-ranked defense. They will need to lean into that strength as they try to contain a dynamic Colts’ offense. Indianapolis has produced fewer points in recent weeks and is coming off a 255-yard effort against the Chiefs. A similar outcome is expected on Sunday, with the Texans inching closer to the division leaders with another stout effort.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 21 – Colts 20

Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -11.5 | Total: 41.5

SEA -11.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: SEA -750 | MIN +475

NFL schedule makers always get the narratives right. The surprising Seahawks host the Vikings in Week 13, pitting their quarterback against his former squad. Sam Darnold’s departure from Minnesota has cast the Vikings down in the standings. They aren’t mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, but Darnold will do his part to ensure his former teammates have nothing to play for over the coming weeks. Seattle’s offense has looked unstoppable. Darnold will put an exclamation point on this week’s performance.

Predicted Outcome: Seahawks 42 – Vikings 20

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -3.5 | Total: 46.5

BUF -3.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: BUF -185 | PIT +155

The AFC playoff picture is a mess. Ten teams have a legitimate shot at making the postseason, and the Bills versus Steelers Week 13 showdown could have a cascading effect on who makes the seven-team field. Buffalo is installed as road chalk, but the Steelers won’t go down without a fight. Pittsburgh is 4-1 over its last five home games, despite being underdogs in three of those matchups. Additionally, the Bills have dropped two of three, failing to recapture the offensive form they showed early in the season. The Steelers keep their playoff hopes alive with an unexpected victory.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 21 – Bills 17

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -8.5 | Total: 40.5

LAC -8.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: LAC -600 | LV +400

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Raiders, they get humbled by the Browns. The next step in their journey leads the Raiders to an AFC West battle versus the Chargers. Las Vegas has looked completely incompetent on both sides of the football, and we’re struggling to see any redeeming qualities ahead of Sunday’s tilt. The Chargers wield a significant advantage on both sides of the football. They should have no problem cashing as home chalk in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 27 – Raiders 6

Stadium: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium Location: Landover,

Landover, Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: DEN -6 | Total: 43.5

DEN -6 | 43.5 Moneyline: DEN -290 | WSH +240

Few people expected the Broncos to win this season with such ease. Yet here we are, 12 weeks into the campaign, and the Broncos are sitting pretty atop the AFC West. The Commanders are trending in the opposite direction. Failing to build off last year’s run to the NFC Championship, Washington sits at a meager 3-8 and is already out of playoff contention. There may be some redeeming performances over the final few weeks of the season, but that won’t come on Sunday Night Football. Denver romps the Commanders on primetime.

Predicted Outcome: Broncos 42 – Commanders 17

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: NE -7.5 | Total: 46.5

NE -7.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: NE -425 | NYG +320

It has yet to translate to more victories, but Jameis Winston’s presence under center has reinvigorated the Giants’ offense. New York has put up 853 yards over its previous two contests, out-gaining their opponents in both outings. Eventually, those efforts will result in more wins. That could come at the Patriots’ expense on Monday Night Football, as they’ve seen their defensive standing decline in recent weeks. New England has covered the number once over its previous four contests, a downward trend that continues in Week 13. Giants pull off a stunner.

Predicted Outcome: Giants 30 – Patriots 24

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.