Predicting Every AFC Week 13 Game With Score Projections

It’s Thanksgiving weekend, and we’re heading into a full weekend of non-stop NFL action. This is a critical week for many teams as they gear up for crucial matchups on a short week.

Check out our weekly predictions for every Week 13 NFL contest!

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: JAX -6 | Total: 41.5

JAX -6 | 41.5 Moneyline: JAX -280 | TEN +230

We’re done expecting good things from the Titans. With just one win through its first 11 games of the season, Tennessee looks like it needs a decade of first-overall selections before it will be ready to compete. That’s even more true against a Jaguars squad that has looked the part in 2025. Jacksonville has won three of its last four games, extracting maximum value on offense. Our only concern is that this is the Jags’ third road game in four weeks, a factor that pales in comparison to the Titans’ well-documented struggles.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 28 – Titans 10

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: ATL -2.5 | Total: 39.5

ATL -2.5 | 39.5 Moneyline: ATL -145 | NYJ +125

Kirk Cousins led the Falcons to their first win since Week 6 last time out, but they won’t be so fortunate on Sunday. Atlanta put up 302 yards of offense, which sadly brought their six-game average up to 290.2 yards per game. The Jets have lost two straight to division leaders, but continue to flex their defensive muscles every time they step on the field. That will be the case again in Week 13, as they slug it out with a perennially underachieving Falcons side. New York pulls off the upset, allowing the Falcons to resume their 2025 tailspin.

Predicted Outcome: Jets 20 – Falcons 12

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: MIA -6 | Total: 41.5

MIA -6 | 41.5 Moneyline: MIA -275 | NO +225

The Dolphins have a terrible track record of coming up short against lesser opponents. While the Fins can’t seem to get out of their own way, the Saints have tied their own shoes together this season. New Orleans ranks among the worst offensive teams in the league, averaging 312.8 yards and 15.0 points per game. Their defense has excelled at times this season, but with five of their last six opponents recording at least 23 points, it’s clear they are running out of gas late in the season. Miami will wield its offensive advantage and easily escape with the win.

Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 28 – Saints 13

Stadium: Huntington Bank Field

Huntington Bank Field Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: SF -4.5 | Total: 35.5

SF -4.5 | 35.5 Moneyline: SF -240 | CLE +200

Turnovers were a problem for the Niners in last week’s win over the Panthers. Unfortunately, they could struggle again in Week 13’s clash versus the Browns. Cleveland’s defense has been too much for any team to handle. The Browns rank second in total defense, but their 13th-ranked scoring defense is far inferior. That disconnect supports that we should see decreased opponent scoring over the coming games. Unfortunately for 49ers fans, that aligns with their anticipated scoring regression, which came to fruition in Week 12. Still, we don’t trust the Browns’ offense.

Predicted Outcome: 49ers 13 – Browns 10

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: IND -4.5 | Total: 44.5

IND -4.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: IND -210 | HOU +175

If you haven’t caught on by now, the Texans’ defense is the real deal. So much so that their sustained defensive proficiency offsets their lackluster offense. Houston has moved to 6-5 and is on the edge of a playoff berth, thanks to its top-ranked defense. They will need to lean into that strength as they try to contain a dynamic Colts’ offense. Indianapolis has produced fewer points in recent weeks and is coming off a 255-yard effort against the Chiefs. A similar outcome is expected on Sunday, with the Texans inching closer to the division leaders with another stout effort.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 21 – Colts 20

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -3.5 | Total: 46.5

BUF -3.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: BUF -185 | PIT +155

The AFC playoff picture is a mess. Ten teams have a legitimate shot at making the postseason, and the Bills versus Steelers Week 13 showdown could have a cascading effect on who makes the seven-team field. Buffalo is installed as road chalk, but the Steelers won’t go down without a fight. Pittsburgh is 4-1 over its last five home games, despite being underdogs in three of those matchups. Additionally, the Bills have dropped two of three, failing to recapture the offensive form they showed early in the season. The Steelers keep their playoff hopes alive with an unexpected victory.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 21 – Bills 17

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -8.5 | Total: 40.5

LAC -8.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: LAC -600 | LV +400

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Raiders, they get humbled by the Browns. The next step in their journey leads the Raiders to an AFC West battle versus the Chargers. Las Vegas has looked completely incompetent on both sides of the football, and we’re struggling to see any redeeming qualities ahead of Sunday’s tilt. The Chargers wield a significant advantage on both sides of the football. They should have no problem cashing as home chalk in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 27 – Raiders 6

Stadium: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium Location: Landover,

Landover, Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: DEN -6 | Total: 43.5

DEN -6 | 43.5 Moneyline: DEN -290 | WSH +240

Few people expected the Broncos to win this season with such ease. Yet here we are, 12 weeks into the campaign, and the Broncos are sitting pretty atop the AFC West. The Commanders are trending in the opposite direction. Failing to build off last year’s run to the NFC Championship, Washington sits at a meager 3-8 and is already out of playoff contention. There may be some redeeming performances over the final few weeks of the season, but that won’t come on Sunday Night Football. Denver romps the Commanders on primetime.

Predicted Outcome: Broncos 42 – Commanders 17

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: NE -7.5 | Total: 46.5

NE -7.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: NE -425 | NYG +320

It has yet to translate to more victories, but Jameis Winston’s presence under center has reinvigorated the Giants’ offense. New York has put up 853 yards over its previous two contests, out-gaining their opponents in both outings. Eventually, those efforts will result in more wins. That could come at the Patriots’ expense on Monday Night Football, as their defensive standing has declined in recent weeks. New England has covered the number once over its previous four contests, a downward trend that continues in Week 13. Giants pull off a stunner.

Predicted Outcome: Giants 30 – Patriots 24

