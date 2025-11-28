Bears vs Eagles: Top NFL Player Props for Black Friday (Week 13)

Week 13 in the NFL rolls on with a battle of NFC division leaders as the Philadelphia Eagles (8-3) host the Chicago Bears (8-3) in the third annual Black Friday game.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for the matchup!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Friday, Nov. 28, 2025

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Eagles -7 (-110) | Total: 44.5

Eagles -7 (-110) | 44.5 Moneyline: Bears +280, Eagles -350

Prop #1: PHI RB Saquon Barkley OVER 77.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Barkley has seemingly been in a funk all season, averaging just 62.2 rushing yards per game on 3.7 YPC. That said, the matchup is ripe for him to turn in one of his vintage performances. The Bears rank 28th in the NFL against the run, allowing nearly 140 yards per game. Chicago is also severely depleted at linebacker, with starters Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and T.J. Edwards (hand) both missing. If the Eagles play with a lead as expected, they will likely lean heavily on Barkley in the second half to drain the clock, giving him both the volume and the efficiency opportunities to hit the “Over."

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Prop #2: CHI WR Luther Burden III OVER 2.5 Receptions (-126)

Having taken over primary slot duties, Burden has recorded exactly three receptions in each of his last three games, drawing 13 targets over that span. Vic Fangio’s defensive scheme prioritizes keeping everything in front by using deep-shell coverages to neutralize vertical threats like Rome Odunze and DJ Moore. That approach should open plenty of underneath opportunities, positioning Burden to handle the short-area volume needed to clear this number.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.