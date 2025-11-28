NFL Black Friday: Bears vs Eagles Betting Trends and Preview

Black Friday brings an NFC showdown at Lincoln Financial Field as the Chicago Bears (8–3) travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles (6–5). Chicago enters scorching hot with wins in four straight, while Philadelphia continues to ride a roller-coaster season that has included tight victories and late-game stumbles.

With BetMGM splits showing heavy support on the Eagles despite Chicago’s momentum and elite rushing attack, we’re set for a compelling early-long weekend matchup.

CHI vs PHI Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

BetMGM Betting Splits & Line Movement

Philadelphia opened as a 6.5-point favorite, but bettors pushed the market to Eagles -7, showing strong confidence in the home team.

Spread: 55% of bets on Bears +7, but 71% of handle on Eagles -7

Total: 46.5 → 44, with 62% of bets on the Over, yet 59% of handle on the Under

Moneyline: Bears +260, Eagles -325 – 75% of tickets on CHI, but 66% of handle on PHI

Public bettors love the value on the Bears, but sharp bettors are backing the Eagles to defend home turf.

Team Form & Recent Results

Chicago Bears (8–3)

Winners of four straight, Chicago comes in with one of the most complete offensive profiles in football.

Past 5:

W 31–28 vs PIT

W 19–17 @ MIN

W 24–20 vs NYG

W 47–42 @ CIN

L 16–30 @ BAL

Chicago’s offense ranks:

8th scoring (26.3 PPG)

6th total offense (380.2 YPG)

2nd rushing (142.3 YPG)

13th passing (237.9 YPG)

The defense is still vulnerable, ranking in the bottom third across the board, but the turnover differential masks it:

Bears: +16, best in the NFL.

If Chicago steals possessions, it can dictate this matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles (8–3)

The Eagles remain one of the league’s most volatile teams. Strong on defense, inconsistent on offense, and constantly in close games.

Past 5:

L 21–24 @ DAL

W 16–9 vs DET

W 10–7 @ GB

W 38–20 vs NYG

W 28–22 @ MIN

Philadelphia’s offense ranks:

18th scoring (23.2 PPG)

24th total offense (318.1 YPG)

23rd passing (207.6 YPG)

21st rushing (110.5 YPG)

Defensively, the Eagles are significantly stronger:

8th scoring allowed (20.5 PPG)

20th yards allowed (340.1 YPG)

22nd passing allowed (225.0 YPG)

18th rushing allowed (115.1 YPG)

22 sacks, 7 INT

The defense will need to control Chicago’s ground game to avoid the home upset.

Matchup Edges

Bears Advantages

Elite rushing game (2nd in NFL)

Strong time of possession (10th)

Massive turnover edge (+16)

Red-hot momentum entering Week 13

Eagles Advantages

Superior defense

More consistent pass rush (22 sacks vs 23 allowed by Chicago)

Better scoring defense (20.5 vs 26.5 allowed)

Home-field advantage

This game may come down to situational football: 3rd-down conversions, red-zone efficiency, and turnover swings.

Final Betting Insight

Despite the Bears being the hotter, more efficient team on paper, the betting handle makes one thing clear: sharp money trusts Philadelphia. Chicago’s defensive leaks remain a concern, and the Eagles’ ability to grind wins late keeps them appealing at home.

Expect a tight, physical game defined by clock control and defensive stops.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets.