Giants vs Patriots: Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football (Week 13)

Week 13 in the NFL concludes with Drake Maye and the AFC East-leading New England Patriots (10-2) hosting rookie Jaxson Dart and the rebuilding New York Giants (2-10) on Monday Night Football.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my best player props for the matchup!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Monday, Dec. 1, 2025

Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo

Fubo Spread: Patriots -7.5 (-102) | Total: 46.5

Patriots -7.5 (-102) | 46.5 Moneyline: Giants +300, Patriots -375

Prop #1: NE RB TreVeyon Henderson OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Despite last week’s return of Rhamondre Stevenson , Henderson remained the clear lead back , handling 18 carries (66 yards) to Stevenson’s six (five yards).

, , handling (66 yards) to Stevenson’s six (five yards). Henderson is averaging 81.0 rushing yards on 15 carries per game over the last five weeks ( 5.4 YPC ).

on 15 carries per game over the last five weeks ( ). The Giants’ run defense ranks dead last in the NFL, surrendering a staggering 157.2 rushing yards per game and over 6.0 yards per carry .

in the NFL, surrendering a staggering and . New York’s defense was just dismantled last week by Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs (15 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs). Henderson boasts similar game-breaking speed and faces a modest line relative to the ceiling he has in this smash spot.

Prop #2: NYG TE Theo Johnson OVER 3.5 Receptions (+114)

Johnson ranks second on the Giants in receptions this season with 39.

this season with 39. He hit this prop back in Week 10 , tallying seven catches on eight targets.

, tallying on eight targets. Johnson has recorded exactly three receptions in five of his past six games , establishing an incredibly safe floor . He only needs one specific variable to break his way to turn that “3" into a “4" and cash this ticket at plus money .

, establishing an . He only needs one specific variable to break his way to turn that “3" into a “4" and cash this ticket at . That variable is likely the opponent. Entering Week 13, the Patriots had allowed the most receptions to tight ends (76), making this an ideal spot for Johnson to find that extra volume.

