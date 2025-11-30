Broncos vs Commanders: Top 5 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

The Denver Broncos have a litany of top playmakers, all of whom will be called upon in Sunday Night Football’s clash versus the Washington Commanders. We’re expecting a dominant offensive performance at Northwest Stadium, with Denver turning to its passing attack early and often to put the Commanders out of this non-conference tilt.

These are our top five anytime touchdown scorers on SNF!

Troy Franklin: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +150

Courtland Sutton commands the lion’s share of the adoration, but Troy Franklin has been the Broncos’ premier performer. We’re deferring to the latter with our top pick in the any time touchdown market.

Franklin’s catch rate needs to improve, but that hasn’t stopped Bo Nix from consistently looking his way. The rookie wideout leads the team in targets and receptions, garnering a 20.9% target share. Further, Franklin’s presence in the passing attack increases as the Broncos move toward the opponents’ goal line.

So far this season, the Oregon product has been thrown to 14 times inside the red zone, tying Franklin for the 14th-most red zone targets in the NFL. More impressively, he’s pulled down 11 of those throws for the best catch rate among any pass-catcher with more than 10 targets.

Typically operating out of the slot, it makes sense that Franklin would be the de facto target on short-to-intermediate routes inside the 20. But he’s clearly made the most of those opportunities, as evidenced by his eye-popping 78.6% catch rate. Naturally, that makes him our top bet to find the end zone versus the Commanders.

RJ Harvey: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +100

The absence of J.K. Dobbins has forced the Broncos to turn to rookie running back RJ Harvey as the lead back. Harvey came up short against an imposing Chiefs’ unit last time out, but is due for a breakout performance against the defensively bankrupt Commanders.

Even before Dobbins’ foot injury, Harvey saw regular action for Denver. Through 11 games, the rookie has accumulated 244 yards and two touchdowns on 61 rushing attempts. Additionally, Harvey has been featured more regularly in the passing attack, churning out 195 yards and four touchdowns on 28 receptions and 32 targets.

Without Dobbins in the picture, Harvey will see an increased workload. He played a career-high 38 snaps in Week 11, accounting for 61.3% of the offensive snaps. Expect more involvement in Week 13, as the Broncos use their rushing attack to dictate pace and control the clock on the road.

Whether from the rushing or passing attack, Harvey will see action as the Broncos approach the goal line. With that, we are adding him to our list of top bets to find paydirt on Sunday Night Football.

Courtland Sutton: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +175

While Troy Franklin has emerged as the premier target for Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton remains the most productive receiver. As such, bettors will want to target both wideouts to insulate their position and maximize their potential return.

Sutton is Denver’s top deep-threat option. His 14.4 yards per reception are the most of any player with more than 15 receptions. Likewise, his 649 receiving yards are nearly 150 more than the next closest player. With that, the veteran wideout should have no problem exposing the Commanders’ weak secondary.

So far this season, Washington ranks third-worst in passing yards allowed per game. Yielding an average of 249.5, four of their last five opponents have blown past that benchmark, with two of their last three eclipsing 320 passing yards. Naturally, the Broncos and their plethora of elite pass-catching options are poised to expose those defensive shortcomings.

Sutton will see plenty of action downfield, and we expect him to respond with at least a few catches. Conservative bettors may defer to his receiving yards prop, but we see the most value on Sutton as an any time touchdown scorer.

Marcus Mariota: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +380

Without Jayden Daniels for most of the season, the Commanders have leaned into their ground game more frequently in 2025. Jacory Croskey-Merritt has chugged along but failed to make an impact as the lead back out of the backfield. Marcus Mariota will have to take matters into his own hands on Sunday Night Football.

Mariota’s passing acumen has been sufficient but not exemplary. He has thrown for 1,065 yards in seven games (five starts), albeit with a respectable 65.7% completion rating. But with seven touchdowns to five interceptions, he will be asked to keep the ball on the ground to limit mistakes against the Broncos’ fierce secondary.

While his passing has been mediocre, Mariota remains an above-average rushing quarterback. He’s collected 193 rushing yards on just 27 rushing attempts, netting a robust 7.2 yards per rush attempt. Mariota will be forced to get out on the run if he hopes to give the Commanders a puncher’s chance in this one.

With 17 carries over his last three games, rushing has become more of a priority for Marcus Mariota. He should be rewarded for his efforts against the Broncos, making him our preferred Commander to target in the any time touchdown market.

Evan Engram: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +265

We’re rounding out our five-pack with another Broncos’ pass-catcher. Evan Engram has been a red zone beacon, and he should find his way into the end zone versus Washington.

Engram’s 50 targets, 32 receptions, and 260 receiving yards all rank third on the team. But with only six catches and 45 yards over his last three games, Engram is a natural progression candidate. The Broncos’ tight end is operating below expected values and should see a spike in production.

We’re anticipating that growth to start in Week 13’s battle on Sunday Night Football. Washington has struggled to contain opposing tight ends, yielding 24 catches on 30 targets for 238 yards and three touchdowns over their last five games.

Evan Engram is the premier value candidate as an any time touchdown scorer in Week 13. We’re targeting the imposing target to cross the plane versus the Commanders.

