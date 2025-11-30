Sunday Night Football: Broncos vs Commanders Same Game Parlay

The Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders are on differing paths. Still, their respective journeys converge on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. The Broncos have asserted themselves as the class of the AFC West and a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Meanwhile, injuries have doomed the 3-8 Commanders to play out the rest of the campaign without a meaningful game on the horizon.

There are plenty of plus-ev betting opportunities in this one, and we’ve parlayed our favorites into a three-leg banger!

Stadium: Northwest Stadium

Location: Landover, MD

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: DEN -6.5 | Total: 43.5

Moneyline: DEN -335 | WSH +270

Leg 1: Broncos -6.5

No one can act surprised that Sean Payton has tidied up the Broncos play on both sides of the football. That was his MO as he developed the Saints into a perennial powerhouse in his previous tenure. With a week off to prepare, we expect Denver will be ready to go when they invade Northwest Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

As good as they are offensively, the Broncos’ defense doesn’t get the credit it deserves. This unit ranks fifth in total defense, holding opponents to a paltry 301.5 yards per game. More impressively, they sit third in scoring defense, hamstringing opponents to just 17.5 points per game. Denver’s dogmatic approach has made it impossible for opposing offenses to gain any traction with the run or pass games.

That puts the Commanders at a sincere disadvantage on primetime. Mostly under Marcus Mariota, Washington’s offense has failed to generate any meaningful production throughout the campaign. They put up just 21.5 points per game, and their only redeeming quality has been their 138.5 rushing yards per game. On Sunday night, the Commanders will be running into the strength of the Broncos’ defense, leaving little hope they can even get to their scoring average.

Denver will have no problem containing the Commanders’ one-dimensional offense. Moreover, we expect them to wreak havoc in Washington’s porous secondary. With that, we’re backing the visitors as -6.5 chalk on Sunday Night Football.

Leg 2: Troy Franklin to Record 80+ Receiving Yards +265

Several faults of emerged in the Commanders’ metrics this season, but none more prominent than their ineffective pass defense. The Broncos can unleash their top receivers, and there’s nothing Washington can do to slow them down. Many are fawning over Courtland Sutton, but it’s time to pay attention to what Troy Franklin is doing.

Arguably, Franklin has been the Broncos’ top pass-catcher this season. Operating primarily out of the slot, Franklin leads the team in receptions and targets, commanding a 20.9% target share. His usage and production are on the rise in recent weeks. The rookie should put forward a career-best performance against the Commanders.

Granted, Franklin’s efficiency needs to improve; however, he remains Bo Nix‘s preferred passing option. The Oregon product has no fewer than eight targets in any of his last five games, accumulating 22 receptions on 45 targets across the five-game sample. With a 52.9% catch rate over his last two games and surpassing the 80-yard mark in two of his previous four, Franklin is making strides toward becoming a top-end receiver.

The Broncos won’t be challenged by the Commanders’ secondary in Week 13, and that should allow Franklin to flourish. His receiving yards prop is well within reach, so we’ve targeted a more exotic number to maximize value. We’re betting that the Broncos’ rookie wideout reaches 80 yards for the third time in five games.

Leg 3: Evan Engram Any Time Touchdown Scorer +260

The Broncos’ passing advantage doesn’t live and die with their wide receivers. Expect Evan Engram to get in on the action, improving on his recent modest performances. Again, there’s undoubtedly an edge in backing him to eclipse his 22.5 receiving yards prop, but the premier play is backing Engram as an any time touchdown scorer.

Engram has been the tertiary receiving option for Bo Nix. He ranks third on the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, albeit while becoming a more focal point in the red zone. Inside the 20, Engram ranks second on the team with six targets, pulling down four of those throws for 38 yards and a score.

Additionally, we predict a spike in production against the Commanders’ ineffective pass defense. Washington has struggled in all facets of pass defense, but arguably none more so than defending against tight ends. Back in Week 10, Sam LaPorta grabbed all five of his targets for 53 yards. Two weeks prior, Travis Kelce went off for 99 yards while hauling in six of eight targets.

Evan Engram might not be on the same level as LaPorta and Kelce, but his pass-catching skills will be put to use against the Commanders. We see immense value in backing him as an any time touchdown scorer at Northwest Stadium

Sunday Night Football: Broncos vs Commanders Same Game Parlay Picks +1796

Broncos -6.5

Troy Franklin to Record 80+ Receiving Yards +265

Evan Engram Any Time Touchdown Scorer +260

The Broncos should flex their offensive muscles against the Commanders’ bottom-tier defense. Bo Nix will have the visitors moving from start to finish, leaving an edge on Troy Franklin to go north of 80 receiving yards and Evan Engram as an any time touchdown scorer. If the Broncos cover and those props hit, bettors are walking away with +1796 ROI.

