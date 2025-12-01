NFL Week 13 MNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Giants vs Patriots

Two historic franchises rekindle their rivalry as the New England Patriots (10-2) host the New York Giants (2-10) in primetime to close out Week 13 in the NFL.

Here are my top anytime touchdown props for the matchup:

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

NE TE Hunter Henry (+210)

Henry capitalized on a favorable matchup against the Bengals last week, posting a season-high 115 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches. The veteran tight end leads the Patriots with 13 red-zone targets and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (five). At +210, Henry arguably offers the best value on the board against a struggling Giants defense that allows touchdowns on 71.4% of opponent red zone trips, the second-highest rate in the NFL. New England is likely to find itself in a scoring position multiple times, giving Henry plenty of opportunities to cash this prop.

NYG TE Theo Johnson (+270)

Sticking with the tight ends, Johnson leads the Giants in both red zone targets (13) and receiving touchdowns (5). And if you’re looking for a matchup edge, the only team worse than the G-Men in opponent red zone TD scoring percentage? The Patriots, at 73.08%.

The return of rookie QB Jaxson Dart (concussion) is also a significant boost. All five of Johnson’s touchdowns this season have come with Dart under center. If the Giants work their way into scoring range, expect Dart to continue leaning on his trusted red-zone weapon.

