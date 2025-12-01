NFL MNF Week 13 Most Bet Player Props: Giants vs Patriots

Here are the most bet NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football player props bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the New York Giants and New England Patriots.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) – Over 18.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Tracy has gone over 50 receiving yards in the past two games. He also has a long reception of over 20 yards in each of those games, with last week’s being 42.

TreVeyon Henderson (NE) – Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-150)

New England has leaned on Henderson’s burst to stabilize the offense, and the matchup favors volume. The Giants have struggled with open-field tackling, and Henderson’s breakaway ability gives him multiple paths to hitting this number, either through consistent carries or one explosive run.

Theo Johnson (NYG) – Over 30.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Johnson’s size and seam-stretching ability create favorable matchups against New England’s linebackers. As long as the Giants use him in his usual role, he should be able to exceed this stat line.

Demario Douglas (NE) – Over 1.5 Receptions (+110)

Demario Douglas has recorded 24 receptions for 369 receiving yards in the 2025 season. Douglas is consistently involved in the passing game and has a clear path to exceed his receptions prop of 1.5.

Drake Maye (NE) – Over 244.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Maye’s aggressive downfield approach pairs well with New York’s secondary, which has been vulnerable to big plays when blitzing. If New England leans on tempo or early-down passing, Maye has a strong path to 250+ yards.

