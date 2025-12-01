NFL MNF Week 13 Most Bet 1st TD: Giants vs Patriots

Here are the most bet NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the New York Giants and New England Patriots.

New England often scripts runs to establish rhythm, giving Henderson the first crack at goal-line touches. His explosiveness makes him a strong early-drive scoring candidate.

Henry is a classic early-drive red-zone target, especially off play-action near the goal line. His chemistry with Maye makes double-digit odds appealing.

Dart’s legs keep defenses honest, and the Giants could look to utilize that near the goal line. At this price, his dual-threat ability offers strong value.

If New England takes an early shot, Diggs is usually the first read. His route precision makes him a prime candidate for a quick-strike TD.

Robinson’s speed and usage on jet motion, screens, and quick hitters give him multiple pathways to an early touchdown, especially on scripted first drives.

