NFL MNF Week 13 Most Bet Anytime TD: Giants vs Patriots

Here are the most bet NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football anytime touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the New York Giants and New England Patriots.

Dart’s mobility and willingness to scramble make him a sneaky red-zone threat. Designed rollouts and bootlegs give him chances to run one in or hit a short-area TD.

A consistent red-zone favorite, Henry remains one of New England’s most trusted targets inside the ten. His size advantage against the Giants’ linebackers makes him a logical touchdown candidate.

New England frequently schemes to get Diggs open on isolation routes near the goal line. His crisp route running and strong chemistry with Maye give him one of the safest TD profiles of the group.

Henderson’s explosiveness, combined with his growing red-zone usage, makes him a justifiable favorite. Whether through inside zone or outside stretch plays, he’s heavily involved near the goal line.

NE D/ST +725

New York’s occasional turnover issues create opportunities for defensive scoring. With aggressive pass rush looks and strip-sack potential, the Patriots’ defense carries real boom-or-bust appeal at long odds.

