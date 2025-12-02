Ranking the 15 Most Likely Teams To Make the NFL Playoffs Right Now

NFL Playoff Odds News & Notes

For the second straight week, the New England Patriots' odds are off the board. Not because they are the Pats of the Scott Secules age, but closer to the Brady-Belichick era.

The Pats improved to 11-2 with their 10th straight win after dominating the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Now they are three games up on the Buffalo Bills in the win column atop the AFC East. New England also has one more win than the Denver Broncos as the top team in the conference, as the Pats head into their bye week.

Patriots' NFL Playoffs Odds Following Week 11: -10000 --> This Week's Odds: OTB