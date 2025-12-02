Kalshi Predicts the 8 NFL Division Winners Right Now (Week 14)

NFC East Winner: Philadelphia Eagles
Just a week ago, it looked all but certain that the Eagles would break the 20+ year run of no repeat champion in the NFC East. In the words of Lee Corso, "not so fast, my friend!" The Cowboys have picked up victories over the Eagles and Chiefs in the last two weeks and now sit just one game back in the loss column entering Week 14. At 15%, Dallas could be worth the investment.
NFC East Division Winner Odds
Philadelphia Eagles - 84%
Dallas Cowboys - 15%
Washington Commanders - <1%
New York Giants - <1%