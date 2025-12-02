Kalshi Predicts the 8 NFL Division Winners Right Now (Week 14)

AFC South Winner: Indianapolis Colts

The tightest division race by far across the league is the AFC South, with three teams all having a real chance to win it. Jacksonville was the slight favorite just yesterday, with Indy now taking over this morning. With the Jaguars and Colts going back and forth, and the Texans hitting their stride. This division race will be a dry heat until the very end.

AFC South Division Winner Odds

Indianapolis Colts - 40%

Jacksonville Jaguars - 37%

Houston Texans - 30%

Tennessee Titans - <1%

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.