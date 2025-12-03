Where All 32 NFL Teams Stand in the Super Bowl Race Right Now

5 Teams Eliminated from NFL Playoff Contention

While Jaxson Dart was continually crushed on Monday Night Football this week, his New York Giants playoff hopes were already flattened coming into Week 13. Following a wild Thanksgiving long weekend of five straight days of football, four other teams have joined the G-Men.

Eliminated From Playoff Contention After Week 13

Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans

