WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 4 hours ago

NFL Week 14 TNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Cowboys vs Lions

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

It’s do-or-die in the Motor City! Week 14 in the NFL kicks off with a pivotal matchup as the Detroit Lions (7-5) host the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) on Thursday Night Football, where a loss could derail either team’s postseason push.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my best anytime touchdown scorer props!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Cowboys vs. Lions

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ford Field in Detroit, MI
  • Stream: Amazon Prime Video
  • Spread: Lions -3 (-110) | Total: 54.5
  • Moneyline: Cowboys +134, Lions -158

Anytime TD Bet# 1: DAL TE Jake Ferguson (+145)

  • Ferguson leads the Cowboys in red zone targets (20) and ranks second on the team in receiving touchdowns (7).
  • Detroit allows the third-most passing touchdowns per game (2.1)

Anytime TD Bet #2: DET WR Jameson Williams (+100)

  • Williams found the end zone for the fourth time in five games last week, posting a season-best 7-144-1 receiving line on ten targets.
  • The 24-year-old should be busy again with No. 1 wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is questionable with an ankle injury. Even if St. Brown suits up, I expect him to be limited after not practicing all week.
  • Dallas has allowed a league-high 21 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers.

