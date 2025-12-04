NFL Week 14 TNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Cowboys vs Lions

It’s do-or-die in the Motor City! Week 14 in the NFL kicks off with a pivotal matchup as the Detroit Lions (7-5) host the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) on Thursday Night Football, where a loss could derail either team’s postseason push.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my best anytime touchdown scorer props!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Cowboys vs. Lions

Date: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Ford Field in Detroit, MI

Ford Field in Detroit, MI Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Lions -3 (-110) | Total: 54.5

Lions -3 (-110) | 54.5 Moneyline: Cowboys +134, Lions -158

Anytime TD Bet# 1: DAL TE Jake Ferguson (+145)

Ferguson leads the Cowboys in red zone targets (20) and ranks second on the team in receiving touchdowns (7) .

and ranks . Detroit allows the third-most passing touchdowns per game (2.1).

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Anytime TD Bet #2: DET WR Jameson Williams (+100)

Williams found the end zone for the fourth time in five games last week, posting a season-best 7-144-1 receiving line on ten targets.

last week, posting a season-best 7-144-1 receiving line on ten targets. The 24-year-old should be busy again with No. 1 wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown , who is questionable with an ankle injury. Even if St. Brown suits up, I expect him to be limited after not practicing all week.

, who is with an ankle injury. Even if St. Brown suits up, I after not practicing all week. Dallas has allowed a league-high 21 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.