NFL Thursday Night Football Best Bets: Cowboys vs Lions

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 14, which commences with an NFC affair on Thursday Night Football!

Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: DET -3 (-105) | Total: 54.5

DET -3 (-105) | 54.5 Moneyline: DAL +130 | DET -154

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

In a meeting of the NFL’s two traditional Thanksgiving squads, the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) will visit the Detroit Lions (7-5) at Ford Field with significant postseason ramifications on hand. When it comes to the NFC, the Lions and Cowboys are the first two teams on the playoff bubble.

Perhaps no team is on the rise like the Cowboys right now. Dallas has not lost in over a month. Additionally, the Boys’ past two wins have come against the past two Super Bowl winners. Ten-year veteran Dak Prescott (75.3 QBR) has thrived the whole way, powering this offense to 29.3 PPG. However, Dallas’ defense has stepped up since the trade deadline. Does this group have all the pieces to run the table?

The Lions have produced an up-and-down campaign to this point. Detroit had high hopes for 2025, and when surveying the roster, it is easy to see why. The Lions’ high-powered offense has sputtered in recent weeks, but they are still ranked third overall in both scoring (29.2 PPG) and yardage (376.3 YPG).

With the Cowboys getting three points on the road, I am inclined to take Dallas against the spread. The Cowboys are 7-5 ATS this year. Meanwhile, Detroit has gone 6-6 ATS. From there, Dallas is the much hotter team at this juncture. The Lions certainly have firepower, but they have not looked dominant since early November.

SportsGrid’s prediction model gives the Cowboys a 48% chance at victory in Detroit. I also believe this contest will be close, but taking the three points with Dallas feels most wise.

Best Bet: Cowboys +3 (-115)

With this game being played indoors, I am confident that two of the NFL’s best offenses can score at least 55 points combined on Thursday night.

I am on the over here, and that should make for an enjoyable viewing experience if Prescott and Lions quarterback Jared Goff (57.7 QBR) are operating at top gear. Keep in mind: these signal callers are both from the 2016 NFL Draft class, which will add more fuel to the competitive fire.

Over the year, the Cowboys have been the league’s top team for over bettors, going 8-4 (66.7%) in the totals market. Detroit is not far behind that clip, having cashed the over in seven of 12 (58.3%) games so far. For reference, Dallas’ D has given up 28.5 PPG to opponents; that lands 31st overall.

Given the moment’s magnitude, we should see an entertaining primetime clash. I’ll obviously be rooting for an influx of scoring, but I won’t be surprised if both the Lions and Cowboys cross over the 30-point threshold.

Best Bet: Over 54.5 (-110)

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily NFL Game Picks and NFL Prop Picks.

NFL Week 14 Best Bets: Cowboys vs. Lions

Cowboys +3 (-115)

Cowboys-Lions Over 54.5 (-110)

Week 14 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.