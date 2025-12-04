Predicting Every NFL Week 14 Game With Score Projections

Thanksgiving is behind us, meaning we’re in the stretch drive of the NFL season. There is still a lot to be determined, as division races and playoff spots are just starting to heat up.

Check out our weekly predictions for every Week 14 NFL contest!

Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: DET -3 | Total: 54.5

DET -3 | 54.5 Moneyline: DET -165 | DAL +140

There aren’t enough playoff spots to go around, and the winner of this Thursday Night Football clash may be the only team that stays in contention. The Lions have been clawing their way through the season, but consistently come up short against division opponents. Thankfully, that’s not the case in Week 14, when they host the hot-and-cold Cowboys. Detroit’s scoring efficiency has taken a hit, with the playoff hopefuls falling below 24 points in five of their last seven. They should see a spike against a Dallas squad that ranks 31st in scoring defense. Lions romp the Cowboys in a high-scoring affair.

Predicted Outcome: Lions 35 – Cowboys 22

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -6 | Total: 42.5

BAL -6 | 42.5 Moneyline: BAL -275 | PIT +225

Even when the Steelers had a four-game cushion in the AFC North, bettors didn’t believe in them. It’s harder to take a stance on the once-proud franchise in Week 14, after last week’s dismal performance. Now taking on the division-leading Ravens, Pittsburgh remains entirely out of its element. Baltimore suffered an unexpected defeat last week at the hands of the Bengals. Still, they put up above-average yards on offense without maximizing run production. The Steelers’ defensive front has been bulldozed all season, and that’s not going to change on Sunday. Until they show us otherwise, fade the Steelers.

Predicted Outcome: Ravens 24 – Steelers 14

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -7 | Total: 44.5

SEA -7 | 44.5 Moneyline: SEA -360 | ATL +280

At face value, the Seahawks should have no problem dismissing the Falcons in Week 14. They are clearly the superior team and have had no issues steamrolling better opponents than Atlanta. However, scheduling will undoubtedly be a factor in this NFC showdown. Seattle is playing its third road game in four weeks, including its second trip to the Eastern timezone in three weeks. The Falcons’ offense has improved under Kirky Chainz, and we expect them to catch the Seahawks flat-footed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The sharpest bettors will want to get a piece of the Falcons’ moneyline in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Falcons 27 – Seahawks 21

Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CLE -4 | Total: 34.5

CLE -4 | 34.5 Moneyline: CLE -200 | TEN +170

All of a sudden, Shedeur Sanders looks like the first-round pick everyone thought he would be. Conversely, Cam Ward appears to be the latest first-overall bust. Those diverging paths carry the Browns and Titans into a meaningless clash in the Forest City. The Browns’ defensive supremacy is virtually unmatched, and their offense has looked better under Sanders’s guidance. Even though just a few wins separate these teams, this will be an entirely one-sided affair.

Predicted Outcome: Browns 28 – Titans 3

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: MIA -3 | Total: 41.5

MIA -3 | 41.5 Moneyline: MIA -150 | NYJ +130

The Dolphins have won three in a row, but they looked completely undeserving of their last two victories. Despite all three games coming at home, Miami was outgained by a cumulative 1,049-979 margin. Moreover, their victories are more a matter of the other team losing than the Dolphins winning. That makes them completely undeserving of their favorite status against a rising Jets squad. New York has won three of its previous five, including both games at MetLife Stadium. Improved metrics on both sides of the football validate their ascent. It may not be a rout, but we like the Jets’ chances of claiming victory in Week 14.

Predicted Outcome: Jets 24 – Dolphins 22

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: TB -8.5 | Total: 42.5

TB -8.5 | 42.5 Moneyline: TB -450 | NO +340

The Buccaneers could be the most undeserving division winner in the NFL. They rank 21st in total offense and 24th in total defense, utterly incompatible with their 7-5 record. If not for three last-second game-winning drives through the first three weeks, this team could be in a much more uncomfortable spot. While the Saints and their 30th-ranked scoring offense don’t pose a sincere threat, we also don’t trust the Bucs to cover the hefty number at home. The New Orleans defense should be able to neutralize the Buccaneers’ offense, which should be more than enough to stay within striking distance.

Predicted Outcome: Buccaneers 21 – Saints 17

Stadium: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: IND -1.5 | Total: 47.5

IND -1.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: IND -130 | JAX +110

For the first time in years, the AFC South has become a battleground for top contenders. That heated race comes to a head in Week 14, as the Colts travel to Jacksonville for a date with the Jaguars. Indianapolis has dropped two in a row, with its offensive values declining. They have fallen below 281 total yards in each of those contests, getting outgained by a substantial margin. At the same time, the Jags have put up above-average offensive production in two of three, while winning all three contests. Insulated at home, Jacksonville should do enough to eke out a win as short home underdogs.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 24 – Colts 22

Stadium: U.S. Bank Field

U.S. Bank Field Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: MIN -1.5 | Total: 42.5

MIN -1.5 | 42.5 Moneyline: MIN -130 | WSH +110

Injuries derailed the Vikings’ season early, and they appear to be in run-out-the-clock mode on the 2025 campaign. Inarguably, the Commanders are in a much worse position. Washington has struggled to a 3-9 record, with injuries having an equally devastating impact. While the Commanders pose a bigger offensive threat, their defense should allow Max Brosmer to find his rhythm at home. The rookie out of Minnesota was humiliated in his first professional start, but Washington won’t test him. Behind one of the most delightful home crowds in the league, Brosmer leads the Vikes to victory in Week 14.

Predicted Outcome: Vikings 27 – Commanders 21

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -5.5 | Total: 53.5

BUF -5.5 | 53.5 Moneyline: BUF -260 | CIN +215

The Bills likely won’t catch the Pats atop the AFC East standings, but they can’t afford to cede any ground to the teams beneath them. That puts them in a must-win position throughout the rest of the campaign. As we saw last week, Josh Allen is up to the challenge. The reigning MVP dismantled the Steelers’ defense with his RPO offense, a strategy that will work even better against the Bengals’ defense. Cincinnati will do more than enough to send this game over the total, but the AFC North basement dwellers won’t come close to touching the Bills.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 42 – Bengals 28

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: DEN -7.5 | Total: 40.5

DEN -7.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: DEN -425 | LV +320

All of those offseason changes were for naught, as the Raiders remain one of the worst teams in the league. Unfortunately, things will only get worse in Week 14 when they host the Broncos. Denver is challenging for the top spot in the conference, combining offensive supremacy with defensive grit. Meanwhile, the Raiders can’t get more than four yards on a play and alternate between above- and below-average performances on defense. The Broncos will be ready for anything the Raiders throw their way, and should systematically march to victory in Sin City.

Predicted Outcome: Broncos 31 – Raiders 10

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, WI

Green Bay, WI Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: GB -6.5 | Total: 44.5

GB -6.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: GB -300 | CHI +250

For whatever reason, the betting market continues to dismiss the Bears’ chances week after week. That’s the case again on Sunday, as they enter their intra-divisional clash versus the Packers as +6.5 underdogs. Ben Johnson has this offense moving, ranking sixth in yards and eighth in points per game. Green Bay’s defense has been on another level, but containing Chicago’s offensive unit is easier said than done. This total could be right on the money, but we don’t expect the Packers to cruise to victory that easily. A last-second field goal wins it for Green Bay.

Predicted Outcome: Packers 24 – Bears 21

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -8 | Total: 47.5

LAR -8 | 47.5 Moneyline: LAR -425 | ARI +320

The Rams’ path to victory in the NFC West took a hit in Week 13, as they dropped a heartbreaking decision to the up-and-coming Panthers. Still, we expect them to put their best foot forward in Sunday’s divisional showdown versus the Cardinals. Los Angeles operates efficiently on both sides of the football and should easily expose Arizona’s defensive shortcomings. The Cardinals have allowed 41 or more points in two of their previous four games, playing into LA’s unmatched offensive strength. The Rams are poised to get back to their winning ways, and a late Arizona score should send this one over the total.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 31 – Cardinals 17

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: KC -3.5 | Total: 41.5

KC -3.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: KC -175 | HOU +150

Defense will be at the forefront of this pivotal AFC clash at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs and Texans are both on the outside of the playoff picture, looking in, and there isn’t room for both in the postseason. With that, this Week 14 Sunday Night Football matchup should serve as an inflection point for whichever team continues its climb up the standings. Many may defer to the Chiefs in this spot, but we can’t look past Houston’s superior defense. The Texans have adopted a punishing mentality, which will put undue pressure on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense. It will be a defensive slog, but Houston pulls off the upset on primetime.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 17 – Chiefs 15

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -3 | Total: 41.5

PHI -3 | 41.5 Moneyline: PHI -150 | LAC +130

This total implies offense will be in short supply on Monday Night Football. However, our analysis points toward a much different conclusion. The Eagles’ offense has looked uninspired of late, but we have the defending champions earmarked as progression candidates. Their scoring potential has remained constant, but output is diminished. Turnovers have been a factor, but Philadelphia should clean up its play over the final few weeks of the regular season. Likewise, the Chargers have scored no fewer than 25 points in each of their previous three home matchups, a benchmark within reach against the Eagles. It may take a game-winning drive in the waning moments, but Philadelphia escapes with the hard-fought win.

Predicted Outcome: Eagles 31 – Chargers 27

