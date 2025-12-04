5 Bold Predictions for Week 14 of the NFL Season

5. Chargers Upset Eagles on Monday Night Football

Since surrendering 38 points and losing to the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Chargers have won four of five games, and they are sitting at 8-4 and comfortably in an AFC Wild Card position. They host the Philadelphia Eagles in an intriguing Monday Night Football showdown with playoff implications for both squads. The Eagles have been gashed in the run game and look extremely vulnerable as the Chargers welcome back rookie running back Omarion Hampton from injury. The Chargers will rely on the running attack plus some quick passes from Justin Herbert to neutralize Philadelphia’s defense, and Jim Harbaugh knows to do everything possible to win the time of possession battle and keep Jalen Hurts on the sideline and out of rhythm. The Chargers ratchet up the pressure on Philadelphia with a win on MNF.

Philadelphia (-2.5) at LA Chargers

