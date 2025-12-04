5 Bold Predictions for Week 14 of the NFL Season

4. Denver Shuts Out Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the 10-2 Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. It is the second matchup between the division rivals this season, with the earlier game being a surprisingly ugly 10-7 Denver win. The Raiders have a woeful offense, and they are right in the thick of the race to the bottom to get the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas has scored ten points or fewer in five games this season, and the Broncos have an elite defense with a history of shutting down the Raiders. Denver was sloppy in a close win over Washington, and they’ll get back to dominant status on defense with a shutout over the Raiders. That's perfectly fine for the Raiders, as the franchise would prefer to keep on losing anyway!
Denver (-7.5) at Las Vegas | Total of 40.5