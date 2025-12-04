NFL Week 14 Thursday Night Football | Cowboys vs Lions Most Bet Player Props

Thursday Night Football brings a pivotal NFC showdown to center stage as the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions meet in a matchup that could swing playoff positioning for both sides. With each team leaning heavily on evolving roles and matchup-specific game plans, bettors are locking in on several props where opportunity, recent form, and defensive vulnerabilities align neatly.

1. DAL Malik Davis Over 8.5 Rushing Yards

Dallas has expanded Malik Davis’ role in recent weeks, and he has responded with consistent explosiveness. Davis has only 13 carries this season, but he’s turned them into 97 yards — an impressive 7.5 yards per carry. He has cleared this number in three straight games, averaging 30.3 yards over that span, including a season-best 47 yards and his first TD last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Detroit ranks 11th, allowing 103.7 rushing yards per game, but Davis’ increasing usage and efficiency make this small number extremely playable.

2. DAL George Pickens Over 81.5 Receiving Yards

Few receivers are hotter than George Pickens right now. He sits second in the NFL with 1,142 receiving yards, averaging 95.2 per game, and has topped this number in six of 12 contests. Over his past three games, Pickens has erupted for 126 yards per game, all overs. Detroit’s secondary has been generous to wideouts, ranking 23rd, allowing 154 WR yards per game. With Pickens serving as Dallas’ premier downfield weapon, his current form and chemistry with Dak Prescott point toward another sizable outing.

3. DET Isaac TeSlaa Over 35.5 Receiving Yards

A sharp-market play with a possible path to volume. Isaac TeSlaa has only six catches on the year, but he’s coming off his best performance of the season (35 yards vs the Green Bay Packers) — right as Detroit’s receiving corps faces uncertainty. Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) has not practiced all week and may be limited or sidelined entirely, opening the door for TeSlaa to see expanded snaps. Dallas’ pass defense has been a liability, ranking 30th overall (251.5 YPG) and 30th vs WRs (168 YPG). Even modest usage should put TeSlaa in striking range.

4. DET David Montgomery Under 9.5 Rushing Attempts

David Montgomery’s workload has cooled noticeably. With 123 carries on the season, he has averaged 10.3 attempts per game and has gone under this total in five of 12 games — including three straight. Detroit has leaned away from a run-heavy script for its No.2 RB, limiting Montgomery to just 6.3 carries per game across his last three outings. Dallas allows 26.8 opponent carries per game, which is respectable at 17th overall, but this prop is about team strategy and a heavier lean toward starting RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

5. DAL Jake Ferguson Under 37.5 Receiving Yards

Jake Ferguson continues to play a major role in Dallas’ offense, but the yardage results have been inconsistent, more so lately. He averages 41.3 yards per game, yet he has fallen short of this mark in five of his past eight. Detroit defends tight ends better than most, ranking fourth in fewest receptions allowed to the position (4.25 per game) and 14th in yards allowed (48.7 per game). With the Lions’ defense forcing tight ends into lower-volume nights, Ferguson projects for another modest output.

Thursday Night Football Props Market Closing Bell

With major NFC implications on the line, Cowboys–Lions brings a prop board defined by shifting roles, surging performances, and matchup-driven opportunity. Malik Davis’ growing workload, George Pickens’ dominant stretch, and Isaac TeSlaa’s potential elevation highlight a slate where the betting action mirrors the statistical edges. As these teams lean into evolving identities, Thursday night offers bettors a clear window to capitalize on usage trends and defensive mismatches in a critical Week 14 clash.

