Top 5 NFL Week 14 Underdog Picks With Upset Potential

1. Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (+128)

At this point in the season, the New York Jets (3-9) and Miami Dolphins (5-7) are essentially playing only for bragging rights and draft position. These AFC East rivals have met once already in 2025. Back in Week 4, Miami outlasted the Jets, 27-21, in South Florida. Gang Green will look to flip the script this Sunday, as they now welcome the 'Fins to the Meadowlands. Ironically, the two teams are ranked 24th and 25th in scoring. Miami has produced 20.6 PPG while the Jets have churned out 20.5 PPG. However, given the change in scenery, I believe New York can steal a win at home (where they have won each of their past two outings). ESPN Analytics gives the Jets a 46% winning probability, which presents value on their +128 ML price (carrying 43.9% implied) at FanDuel Sportsbook.

