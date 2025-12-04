NFL Week 14 Thursday Night Football | Cowboys vs Lions Most Bet Anytime TDs

Thursday Night Football brings a marquee NFC tilt to the national stage, and the touchdown market for the Dallas Cowboys–Detroit Lions is exploding with action. With Detroit navigating a potentially major absence and Dallas dealing with a defense that continues to leak explosive plays through the air, several players enter this matchup positioned for elevated roles, red-zone opportunity, and matchup-driven scoring upside. Add in two quarterbacks unafraid to push tempo and attack mismatches, and it’s no surprise bettors are hammering these five Anytime TD options ahead of kickoff.

Let’s dive into the most bet anytime touchdown market at BetMGM.

1. Jameson Williams (+110)

Jameson Williams has stepped into a featured scoring role, posting 38 catches for 706 yards and six TDs, with four touchdowns in his past five games. With Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable after an ankle injury and not practicing all week, Williams could see an even larger share of Detroit’s vertical passing game. Dallas has been a gift to opposing wideouts, ranking 29th in total defense (376.2 YPG), allowing a league-worst 28 passing TDs, and giving up an NFL-high 21 TDs to WRs. Williams’ speed against this secondary could be a mismatch waiting to cash.

2. CeeDee Lamb (+110)

CeeDee Lamb remains one of the Cowboys’ most polished red-zone and chain-moving weapons, totaling 51 catches for 744 yards and three TDs while scoring in two of his last three outings. Detroit allows 212.5 passing yards per game (17th), and while their secondary is competitive, they have struggled against disciplined route-runners in space. With the Lions’ pass rush forcing Dak Prescott to his primary reads quickly, Lamb’s volume-based scoring path remains one of the safest on the board.

3. George Pickens (+120)

George Pickens continues to post dominant WR1 production for Dallas. He sits second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,142), averaging 95.2 YPG, and is tied for third in TD receptions with eight, scoring in seven games this season, including two of his past three. Detroit’s defense has been vulnerable against explosive playmakers, ranking 14th in total defense (316.2 YPG) but second-worst in WR TDs allowed (19) while surrendering 25 passing TDs overall. Pickens’ contested-catch ability gives him premium scoring equity in this matchup.

4. Isaac TeSlaa (+200)

Isaac TeSlaa enters TNF as one of the sharper long-shot plays on the board. With six catches for 100 yards and three TDs this season, TeSlaa has made the most of limited usage — usage that could spike dramatically if St. Brown cannot go or plays limited snaps. He’s coming off a season-best 35-yard performance and matches up against a Cowboys defense that ranks 31st in scoring defense (28.5 PPG) and continually surrenders coverage breakdowns. Increased snaps alone make TeSlaa a compelling value.

5. Dak Prescott (+725)

Prescott remains a sneaky rushing threat around the goal line. Dak is in the midst of another excellent season, recording over 3,200 passing yards, 124 rushing yards, and two rushing TDs this season — including one in a critical win over the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago. Detroit ranks 11th against the run (103.7 YPG) but has given up three QB rushing TDs, tied for the eighth-most in the league this season. At +725, Prescott offers substantial situational upside on scrambles, as this game is expected to be a shootout with the total sitting at 54.5.

Thursday Night Football Anytime Touchdown Market Closing Bell

With Detroit potentially short-handed at receiver and Dallas fighting to keep pace in the NFC playoff race, Thursday’s touchdown markets reflect the clearest paths to opportunity. Jameson Williams’ expanded role, CeeDee Lamb’s reliability, George Pickens’ dominance, Isaac TeSlaa’s rising usage, and Dak Prescott’s red-zone versatility all align with where tickets are heaviest. Expect a fast-paced matchup with scoring chances concentrated around these five high-leverage players.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets